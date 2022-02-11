At the recent Citizens’ Ambulance event celebrating the donations of four Indiana County municipalities, state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, hailed those in attendance at Citizens’ West Pike station.
“We are all doing our part,” Pittman said. “We can do more.”
The latter “we” referred to state government, where a few days after that West Pike event the General Assembly passed and sent to Gov. Tom Wolf Senate Bill 739, which would provide $25 million in funding to support the commonwealth’s emergency medical service providers.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted 49-0 to concur with House amendments to that bill, introduced by Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, with seven co-sponsors including Pittman; five other Republicans including Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City; independent Luzerne County Sen. John Yudichak, and Democrat Sen. Wayne D. Fontana from Pittsburgh.
In turn, Wolf signed the bill Thursday afternoon.
“A month ago, my administration convened a working group including all four caucuses to identify immediate investments to support the health care workforce in Pennsylvania,” the governor said. “This legislation was the outstanding piece of the puzzle needed to ensure Pennsylvanians can continue to receive quality care for emergency health issues and life-saving procedures.”
The funding comes from federal disaster relief funds and will be distributed under the Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program. EMS companies will be able to receive these funds through the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“This builds on our continuing efforts to support all those who give so much to our communities every day,” Pittman told his constituents in Armstrong, Indiana, Butler and Westmoreland counties. “Many of our fire and EMS companies struggled financially before the pandemic, and the last two years have not lessened their problems. My thanks go out to the people of Pennsylvania who last May supported the ballot referendum that made this funding possible.”
Since January, Pittman’s office said, the General Assembly has advanced measures totaling $250 million for frontline workers, health care providers, emergency services, and emergency medical technicians.
The passage of SB 739 builds upon the General Assembly’s recent efforts to distribute $225 million in federal relief funds for hospital and behavioral health providers to retain and recruit staff.
It would ensure that all fire companies — whether volunteer, paid or combination department — are eligible for the low-interest loans through the Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Loan Program.
The state House also voted unanimously for the bill.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Wolf announced approval of grant awards totaling more than $29 million for 2,115 recipients under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Grant Program.
“We know that these organizations continue to experience negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling financially. Grant programs like these are vital financial lifelines,” Wolf said.
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
“Fire Companies and Emergency Medical Services companies throughout the commonwealth continue to deal the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook said. “Increased call volume, rising costs and revenue loss have each made operations more difficult for our first responders.”
All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program. In Indiana County, recipients include Citizens’ Ambulance Service, getting $8,325.05; Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, getting $13,600; Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, getting $12,000; and these recipients of $15,000 each:
Aultman Volunteer Fire Association; Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company; Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc.; Clyde Volunteer Fire Department; Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company; Commodore Volunteer Fire Department; Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company; Creekside Volunteer Fire Company; Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company; Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department; Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc.; Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company; Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department; and Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company of Blairsville.
Other recipients in nearby areas include:
• Armstrong County: Apollo Volunteer Fire Dept Hose Company No. 3, Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, Kiski Township Fire Department and Rural Valley Hose Company, all $15,000 apiece, and also Apollo Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 2., $14,324.
• Cambria County: Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service and Veterans Memorial Ambulance, $8,325.05 each, and $15,000 each to Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company, Carrolltown Fire Company, Hope Fire Company, Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. Nicktown Fire Company, Spangler Fire Company and Vintondale Fire Department.
• Clearfield County: Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Glendale Volunteer Fire Department Engine Company No. 1, and Westover Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000 each, and Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service, $8,325.05.
• Jefferson County: Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company and Lindsey Fire Company, $15,000 each, and Jefferson County EMS Inc., $8,325.05.
• Westmoreland County: $15,000 each to Avonmore Volunteer Fire Department, Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company, Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Bradenville, Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Murrysville Medic No. 1 (fire), New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, and Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Slickville, and No. 2, Forbes Road.
Also, Export Volunteer Fire Department, $14,807; Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $13,500; and Murrysville Medic No. 1 (EMS), $8,325.05.