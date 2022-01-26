Multiple west-central Pennsylvania projects, including three in and/or around Indiana County, will benefit from $25 million in federal funding, funneled through the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, to deal with reclamation of abandoned mine lands.
On Monday Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding, as did DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell during an appearance with U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in Luzerne County.
“These newly approved projects will bring economic opportunity and activity to Pennsylvania, and eliminate dangerous environmental scars left over from Pennsylvania’s mining history,” Wolf said. “These sites will become hiking trails, farm fields and solar farms — a new future for sites still marred from past use.”
Among projects recently approved by the Federal Office of Surface Mine Reclamation and Enforcement is a site that is entirely in Indiana County, on State Game Lands 332 in Young Township.
It involves reclamation of two dangerous highwalls, totaling 5,800 linear feet, through backfilling the highwall with the adjacent 79 acres of combined mine spoil and refuse materials to eliminate the health and safety hazards.
After that, the site will be repurposed and added to an adjacent 21-acre area to increase and improve approximately 100 acres of contiguous state game lands.
On-site acid mine drainage also will be addressed with the design and installation of two passive AMD treatment systems. Primary project partners are the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Aultman Watershed Association for Restoring the Environment.
Another federally approved project involves the waters of Blacklick Creek in Buffington Township, Indiana County, and Blacklick Township, Cambria County. It involves construction of an active acid mine drainage treatment facility to control, divert, and treat three major sources of AMD, and to improve the watershed environment.
Up to a combined 7.2 million gallons per day of AMD from Commercial No. 16 (Red Mill), Vinton No. 6, and Wehrum mine discharges will be treated and discharged to the Blacklick Creek just west of Vintondale.
DEP said benefits of the project include enhancements to accessing the existing Ghost Town Trail, cleanup of 25 miles of stream of the Blacklick to the confluence of Two Lick Creek, and increased opportunities for recreational fishing and boating.
State officials said funding also will be provided by the Pennsylvania Capital Budget Act 41 of 2008 and Act 82 of 2010.
Primary project partners are the Indiana County Conservation District, Indiana County, Blacklick Creek Watershed Association, Cambria County Conservation District, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, and the Dilltown-based C&I Trail Council.
A third site is just east of Newburg and New Washington in the Thompsontown area of Chest Township, Clearfield County.
Planned is the reprocessing of approximately 140,000 tons of high British Thermal Unit coal refuse from a 10-acre, 240,000-ton abandoned coal refuse pile. Plans are to use the high BTU material at a local co-generation facility, with the remaining low BTU value refuse to be regraded on-site to eliminate health and safety hazards and improve the watershed environment.
Primary project partners are the property owner of the site, as well as the Thompsontown Cooperative Trout Nursery, which will be able to expand and improve a current operation that has been negatively impacted by the adjacent acidic refuse pile.
In some cases, a DEP-approved alkaline material may be added to neutralize soil acidity.
“There has been $130 million invested into projects like these in partnership with local governments, other state agencies and private companies,” McDonnell said. “These investments are paying dividends for the communities and environment of Pennsylvania.”
Other nearby areas covered by this funding include Forks Church North in Gilpin Township and Belnap South in Wayne Township, both Armstrong County; and Wildcat Run in Madison Township, on the Clarion County side of the Allegheny River where it forms part of the border with Armstrong County.