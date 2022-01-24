Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that more than $8.1 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted Grants has been awarded to 303 local education agencies, including some in Indiana County and vicinity.
The money will go toward purchasing equipment, enacting new programs and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.
“We know that students learn best when they’re healthy, supported and safe, and these grants ensure that schools can create and uphold a space that is conducive to learning,” said state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden, and help schools focus on their mission — educating and preparing learners for future success.”
Those dividing more than $1.74 million in public school equipment grants include the districts of Homer-Center ($24,998), Marion Center Area ($24,933) and United ($13,893), as well as Indiana County Technology Center ($24,208), and, in nearby areas, Lenape Tech ($24,930) and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center ($24,589).
As part of a package of $583,447.89 in program grants statewide, United School District is getting $20,000, and in nearby areas Blacklick Valley School District also is getting $20,000.
Among non-public schools, St. Bernard in White Township ($219.40) and Northern Cambria Catholic and St. Nicholas ($20,000) are getting shares of a total of $670,056.19 statewide.
School Police Officer Grant awardees, getting $40,000 for 2021-22 and $20,000 for 2022-23, include Marion Center Area School District.
In all, $949,279.20 is being given out for school police officers just in 2021-22.
Out of nearly $1.6 million in 2021-22 School Resource Officer Grant awards statewide, River Valley is getting $60,000 in 2021-22 and $30,000 in 2022-23, while nearby Ligonier Valley School District is getting $30,000 in 2021-22 and $15,000 in 2022-23.
The grants bring to more than $40 million the amount awarded to LEAs across the commonwealth since 2015.