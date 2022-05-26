Tuesday’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, hit home in west-central Pennsylvania.
“As parents and educators we are deeply saddened by the events that took place, and recognize that this tragic event weighs heavily on all of our hearts,” Apollo-Ridge Superintendent Dr. Matthew E. Curci said in a letter posted on his district’s website Wednesday.
“I’ve been sick to my stomach since (Tuesday),” Purchase Line Superintendent Shawn Ford said. “It just breaks my heart.”
“I come to you heartbroken following the tragic loss of life,” Indiana Area Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich wrote in a letter sent home to his district’s parents. He said those “horrifying events, unfortunately, come on the heels of other recent acts of violence, both large and small, in communities across our commonwealth and country.” He said schools should serve as havens of safety, connection and belonging.
“It is a tragedy and our hearts go out especially to the families of the students and adults who were killed,” said Homer-Center Safety and Security Coordinator and High School Principal Jody Rainey, whose district seeks to be preventative.
“We have armed security on staff, doing checks, making sure buildings are secured,” Rainey said. “We bring in a second officer in heaviest times of movement, so we have an overlap.”
Purchase Line School District has one armed police officer, and a lot of preparation.
“We do drills three times a year,” Ford said, “from emergency preparedness drills, (to) active shooter drills.”
School officials in the region cautioned that they can’t make absolute guarantees about the safety of the children in their care.
“We continue to evaluate our safety procedures on an ongoing basis, and will emphasize and reinforce those practices that keep children safe,” Curci wrote. “Our administration collaborates with local agencies, including law enforcement and first responders, on a close and consistent basis, and implements periodic drills to help prepare students and staff in the event of an emergency. The contracting of a School Resource Officer through Kiskiminetas Township gives us a police presence on campus on a daily basis, as well as communication with other law enforcement and crisis response teams to become alerted to any potential risks to the safety of our school community.”
At Indiana Area, Vuckovich wrote, there is “a multi-layered approach to school safety, which includes physical security, emergency preparedness, and well-trained staff. Over the past four years, IASD has been working extensively to improve our school safety. This includes the employment of armed security guards who are retired state police officers, frequent patrols and random assessments conducted by the state police and/or Indiana Borough Police, general preparedness and drill training for staff and students, Active Shooter Response training, life-safety training (similar to Stop the Bleed training), mandatory threat assessment training for administration, the incorporation of the Safe2Say system, Youth Mental Health First Aid training for staff, a new secured entryway at East Pike Elementary, a safety audit conducted by the District’s security provider, and purchasing of new video surveillance equipment to name a few.”
Purchase Line staff teamed up with Gittings Protective Security Inc. of Ebensburg for staff training, while using Guardian Protection of Warrendale, Allegheny County, for actual security needs.
“We rewrote and updated our emergency operations plan,” the Purchase Line superintendent said. “We have threat assessment teams at both buildings. They meet periodically throughout the school year.”
There also is a focus on the students’ mental health. Purchase Line has a social worker and a school psychologist, for which the eastern Indiana County district partners with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
Ford said present planning dates back before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This past year we have continued to make safety a priority,” the Purchase Line superintendent said. “We are going to continue into the future ... trying to improve safety procedures.”
On the iasd.cc website, Vuckovich wrote that families could access links to suggestions from the National Association of School Psychologists as well as some additional resources compiled by school counselors and psychologists. He also said parents could reach out to the district’s Safety Director Mike Travis or the principals of their children’s respective schools “to express any concerns and questions” they may have about school safety.
Homer-Center also seeks to learn the lessons of incidents at such places as Sandy Hook, Columbine, and closer to home Franklin Regional where a knifing incident occurred, to be prepared to respond — and to have a recovery phase as necessary.
“A lot of times,” Rainey said, “when people have an uneasy feeling about something, and they communicate it. You might be on to things that seem insignificant but it may put the puzzle together for us.”
Curci went on to write that the safety and education of the children is an effort that requires the teamwork and cooperation of all stakeholders to be successful.
“As a district team, we will continue to reinforce the message of school safety, reminding students that if you hear something or see something, say something to an adult in authority,” the Apollo-Ridge superintendent wrote.
“As a District, we ask that you please reinforce with your child as well that, in the event of an emergency, students must listen to and follow directions as given to them by faculty or staff members.”
The Indiana Area superintendent said school administrators, staffers and the board of school directors are committed to increasing and improving the services they can provide, increasing the number of school psychologists from 1.75 in 2018-19 to a current full-time staff of four.
“Additionally, (IASD) has partnered with an outside agency to bring in 6 mental health workers who are trained to implement evidence-based interventions for students in need. They work under the supervision of two board-certified behavior analysts in our schools. Our team also includes dedicated and knowledgeable school nurses and counselors to further support our students with any challenges they may encounter.”
There also is a multi-tiered system of support for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and work is ongoing to expand that framework to the district’s secondary classrooms.
“Our website is filled with a great deal of information to further support families in need of additional resources, and I encourage you to review them,” Vuckovich wrote. “While there is more work to be done, the district has been working relentlessly to teach students alternatives to violence, including peaceful conflict resolution and positive interpersonal relationship skills through a variety of evidence-based programs and interventions,” such as PATHS, Aggression Replacement Training, Skillstreaming, Bounce Back, and Coping Cat.
He also referred to sources made available 24/7 through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and online his letter links to community services provided by the Open Door Crisis Center and Community Guidance Center.
“This will help us be alert and responsive in dealing with these sorts of matters,” Vuckovich wrote. “Once again, I am asking for your consideration, compassion and support.”
Armstrong School District stresses “a comprehensive, coordinated effort to improve the overall safety and well-being of our students and staff” that includes involvement in Pennsylvania’s “Safe2Say Something” effort, an anonymous reporting system launched on Jan. 14, 2019.
River Valley School District has a similar page with multiple links to that effort for students, teachers and staff.
“This program is mandated under PA state law Act 44,” Armstrong officials posted on that district’s website. “It teaches students, teachers, and administrators how to recognize potential warning signs and signals, especially on social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others. It encourages students to Say Something to a trusted adult OR use its anonymous reporting system.”
Armstrong also offers a “quick link” to the safe 2saypa.org website, where visitors are told, “Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The program teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to ‘say something’ before it is too late.”