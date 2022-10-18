Scholarship winner

Elizabeth Bruner, middle, is pictured with state Rep. Abby Major and House Speaker Bryan Cutler during a visit to the House this fall.

 Submitted photo

State Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, said Elizabeth Bruner of the Blairsville area has been selected as one of two winners of the 2022 Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship.

The scholarship is privately funded by individual and corporate donors; no tax or other public funds are used. It is awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation that oversees the program.

