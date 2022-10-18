State Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, said Elizabeth Bruner of the Blairsville area has been selected as one of two winners of the 2022 Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship.
The scholarship is privately funded by individual and corporate donors; no tax or other public funds are used. It is awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation that oversees the program.
“It is an honor to have one of two scholarship winners from throughout the entire commonwealth reside in my legislative district,” Major said. “Elizabeth’s high academic achievements and extracurricular activities stood out to the judges. I encourage this year’s high school seniors to apply for the scholarship once it opens in 2023.”
Bruner is a student at Penn State University’s Dubois campus and is majoring in wildlife technology. She is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner and was home-schooled through high school.
Each year, a four-year scholarship is awarded to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student.
To qualify, students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average in high school. Other factors taken into consideration are a student’s commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities and financial need.
