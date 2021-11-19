The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved plans submitted by several utilities to distribute accumulated and previously unaddressed tax savings associated with the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
The PUC voted 3-0 Thursday to approve petitions filed by Peoples Gas, Penn Power, Metropolitan Edison, Penelec and West Penn Power to distribute tax savings that accumulated between Jan. 1 and June 30 in 2018.
Under the plans so approved, Penelec will return $19,005,569; West Penn Power $14,967,620; Peoples Gas $3,723,470; Met Ed $18,482,825; and Penn Power $5,602.115.
The PUC said that in each case the additional tax savings being returned next year will temporarily increase the utilities’ surcharge/credit under the 2017 law.
The tax savings addressed in these plans accumulated before the PUC instituted a statewide process in 2018 to return utility tax savings to customers.
Per the PUC’s order, any utility that had not filed a base rate case on or before May 17 of this year was required to submit a plan to address and return any tax savings that had accumulated during that six-month period in the first half of 2018.