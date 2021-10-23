SALTSBURG — Amid a cold autumn rain, family members gathered with local veterans Friday to dedicate a grave marker to a World War I veteran who died half a century ago.
“Even though it is a rainy day, it is still sunny,” Jim Sagan said as he witnessed the completion of his efforts to honor his late grandfather, Joseph S. Robinson.
Robinson (1899-1971) had been buried in Edgewood Cemetery, just over the Saltsburg borough line in Conemaugh Township. Friday’s event was termed a rededication.
“Earlier this summer, I was contacted by Jim Sagan about getting his grandfather a headstone,” said Chuck Colton, restoration chairperson for the Old Saltsburg Cemetery.
Colton also is a member of the Saltsburg Historical Society. Sagan found Colton while doing an internet search earlier this summer.
“I told Jim to contact Carson/Boyer Monuments in Rural Valley and he was able to get a free, government-issued bronze plaque because his grandfather was a World War I veteran,” Colton told those gathered for the brief ceremony.
Also helping out was Jack Maguire of the Saltsburg Historical Society, the Edgewood Cemetery board, and the honor guard of Saltsburg American Legion Post 57.
Charlie Boyer of Carson/Boyer Monuments also was hailed by Colton in his remarks.
“Jim also had some family headstones cleaned and repaired earlier this month here at Edgewood Cemetery,” Colton went on. “I commend and thank Jim and his sisters (Shari Mittaly and Nancy Summers) for wanting to keep their grandfather’s memory alive by having (this) rededication.”
“It is wonderful that after 50 years we can honor our grandfather,” Mittaly said.
And John Hanna of the Edgewood Cemetery board thought it wonderful that Sagan and his relatives took an interest in the Conemaugh Township entity.
“It is unfortunately an exception that people take an interest in renovating and restoring sites such as this,” Hanna said. “And it is becoming more and more and more necessary because, just like everything else that is around us, the cemetery is getting older.”
And a month doesn’t pass by that some headstone or monument in the cemetery start to deteriorate, the Edgewood Cemetery director said.
It prompted the cemetery board to look into restoration efforts, thinking it might cost $200 to $300 to restore a headstone — but Hanna said prices of $900 to $1,200 were quoted, per grave.
He is hoping for public support to restore more of Edgewood Cemetery, including an obelisk in the center of the cemetery that is a monument to the effort to restore a Republic in a Civil War of 156 years ago.
As for this veteran of what came to be called the “Great War” and the “War To End All Wars” half a century later, Sagan said his grandfather enlisted in the 657th Aero Squadron on Dec. 2, 1917, at the age of 18½.
Robinson served with the 657th from Dec. 23, 1917, to March 22, 1919.
“He earned two gold chevrons for service on the war front,” Sagan said. Each chevron represented six months of service in the American Expeditionary Force.
However, the record of Robinson’s service faded over the decades.
“He did get veterans’ disability,” Sagan said. “He never talked about that.”
Adding to the mystery was what happened to Robinson’s records, as well as those of other U.S. service members.
“His military records were destroyed in a fire in St. Louis in the 1980s,” Robinson’s grandson said.
Mittaly came from Latrobe to the ceremony, Summers from Virginia, and Sagan commuted from Virginia in his efforts on behalf of their grandfather’s memory.
A cousin of Sagan and his sisters, Joanie Adams of Saltsburg, also was on hand.
The ceremony ended with the presentation of a flag and the blowing of taps.