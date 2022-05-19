A long list of agreements and contracts took up much of the time for the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s board at its latest meeting Tuesday night.
The board approved and authorized ARIN’s Comprehensive Plan for 2022-25, as well as the review and approval of the IU 28 Health and Safety Plan, with no updates needed at this time.
It voted to extend, and correct, the existing agreement with DQE for high-speed internet access, which in turn has a new expiration date of June 30, 2024. Unit officials said this document is functionally identical to and serves as a replacement for the original document passed by the board on March 15, as that pact contained a clerical error in the bandwidth listed.
It approved a list of revised 2021-22 and proposed 2022-23 local budgets, including matching funds for Parenting ($7,558 for 2021-22, $7,560 for 2022-23), PPT ($50,544, $42,312), Family Center ($1,100, $600) and Prevention ($22,050 for each fiscal year).
Other agreements involve ARIN member districts during the 2022-23 academic year, including one with Life Steps Inc. to provide developmental, mental health and hearing screenings for Pre-K Counts children enrolled in Indiana Area’s Ben Franklin and East Pike programs and the Pre-K Counts program in the Purchase Line School District.
The ARIN board also authorized IU 28’s executive director, Dr. Brigette D. Matson, to enter into one-year agreements with Leechburg Area and Purchase Line school districts to provide Pre-K Counts services for eligible children, in each case at a cost not to exceed $160,157.
Another agreement was approved for the coming school year with Purchase Line to provide a social worker at a fee of $93,562.
The ARIN board approved a contract with Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Occupational Health Department, to continue as provider of Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991 Drug and Alcohol collection and medical review officer services for the IU’s drug and alcohol testing consortium for the period retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2022.
Dr. Matson also was authorized to execute agreements with members wishing to participate in that consortium.
The board approved a rental agreement with Cousins Self Storage, for ELECT (Education Leading to Employment and Career Training) supplies, at a cost of $996, for the period between May 1 of this year and April 30, 2023.
Also approved were:
• Service agreements with J. Lindsay Parks, D.O., and Margaret A. Swanson, CRNP, to provide required medical review of Individualized Educational Plans for Access Billing, in each case for $8 per IEP, for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Personnel matters were topped by a three percent pay raise approved and authorized for Matson, effective July 1.
• The use of up to 17 percent of the unit’s Individuals with Disabilities Act-Part B Allocation to provide Component 2 (TaC) services to local education agencies within its jurisdiction as approved by the superintendents at their meeting on May 11.
• The assurance for the operation of special education services and programs/quality space for the 2022-23 school year.
• A memorandum of agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Education Support Professionals-PSEA regarding compensation options for instructional paraprofessionals.
• The employment of Brianna Callahan as a full-time instructional paraprofessional, at $11.50 per hour with benefits in accordance with the AESP collective bargaining agreement.
• With appreciation for her service, the resignation of Amy Erskine as a physical therapy assistant.
• A one-time $1,600 payment to employees Angela Calabrese, LeAnn Dishong, Robin Fiedler, Kelly Koos, Deneen Peters, and Gary Simmons.
The next regularly scheduled ARIN IU 28 board meeting will be 7 p.m. June 21 at the ARIN IU 28 Central Office in White Township.