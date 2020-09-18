A promotion, new student teachers and various contracts were among topics on tap at Tuesday’s meeting of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board of directors at the unit’s central office in White Township.
Lauren Cunningham was promoted from instructional innovation specialist to director of curriculum and educational technology retroactive to Sept. 2. Her salary will be $85,000, prorated to days worked, and her benefits will continue unchanged under the Act 93 agreement.
Pre-student teachers enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been approved and authorized for the fall semester, including Mary Connell, who will work with Eric Misko, and Maura Carrozza, Jenna Boland, Madison Shakespeare and Jessica Rodrigues, all of whom will work with Stacy Harsh.
The board also approved and accepted, with appreciation for her service to IU 28, the resignation of accountant Nicole Decker, effective Friday.
The board also accepted an $89,160 Nonpublic COVID-19 health and safety grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
It renewed an agreement with Discovery Education to provide streaming digital content for participating districts in the ARIN IU 28 attendance area at a consortium cost of $1.02 per student for the base package or $1.43 for the plus package. The total cost will be $16,823.13.
It also renewed a $224,032.78 Nonpublic School Services Agreement with Catapult Learning LLC to provide educational services under Act 89 to participating nonpublic schools.
Other matters approved include agreements:
• With Carlow University to provide a clinical practicum for speech-language pathology students, beginning with their first cohort scheduled for August 2021.
• With Montgomery County Intermediate Unit 23 for the provision of services related to the State Personnel Development Grant — Middle School Success: Path to Graduation. MCIU will reimburse IU 28 up to $7,000.
• With Riverview Intermediate Unit and Burrell School District for school psychologist services for the 2020-21 school year. The agreement with Riverview provides for a half-time employee at a projected cost of $62,250, while the one with Burrell is for the equivalent of a four-fifths-time employee at a projected cost of $99,600.
A revised policy on Title IX was approved, and the board approved supporting these candidates for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association board: President-Elect, David Hein; Vice President, Daniel O’Keefe; Treasurer, Michael Gossert; Western-At-Large, Marsha Pleta; and PSBA Insurance Trust Trustees, Marianne Neel, and Michael Faccinetto.
The IU 28 board’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. If the situation permits, meetings will be held in person at the Central Office. If current conditions do not permit, the meetings will originate from the central office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.