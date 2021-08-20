ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s directors had a lot on their plate for the first board meeting involving new IU 28 Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson.
Included on Tuesday’s agenda were three resignations, four employments and one change in employment status, as well as multiple business matters.
Resignations were accepted from Wendy Williams, a member of the training and consultation team; secretary specialist Courtney Rizer; and supervisor of special education Thomas Rea. Irene Walker was taken on as a full-time behavior support paraprofessional, with an hourly rate of $16.59; Abbey Schmitt was hired as a social worker at a salary of $50,000 per year; Nicole Turpen was hired as a secretary specialist at $12.05 per hour; and Mariha Shields was taken on for training and consultation duties, at an annual salary of $78,719 prorated to days worked.
Also, Amy Filipovich was shifted from full-time supervisor of special education to full-time director of pupil personnel at an annual salary of $93,500 prorated to days worked. And Emma Simmons, accounting intern, was awarded a raise from $12 to $15 per hour.
Staffers approved for supplemental employment to provide an Extended School Year program this summer included speech and language clinicians Emily Kennedy, Gwen Lander and Dana Masington, and special education teachers Danielle Brocious and Amanda Malkey.
Approved for supplemental employment to provide COVID Compensatory Services during this summer were special education teachers Amanda Malkey and Stacey Harsh, speech/language clinicians Emily Kennedy and Gwen Lander, hearing clinician Stephanie Wilkins and paraprofessional Helen Faith.
Retirement benefits were approved for Jan Appolonia, Carol Davies, Jan Foister, Kathleen Hefferin, Brenda Nichol, Maria Razayeski, Therese Wainwright and Christina Genchur.
Various funds also were approved:
• An $11,876 Pennsylvania Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program’s American Rescue Plan grant.
• An amendment setting the term for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2022.
• An allocation of $206,454 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Grant from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
• An agreement was approved with ESI Employee Assistance Group to provide an Employee Assistance Program through June 30, 2022, at a base cost of $27.64 per employee per year.
The board also approved 2021-22 standard membership with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for ARIN IU 28. The board authorized Matson to enter into an agreement between AVEANNA Healthcare and ARIN IU 28, effective until June 30, 2022, under which an registered nurse and/or licensed practical nurse are provided for transportation services:
• $60 for one RN to one student.
• $55 for one LPN to one student.
• $80 for one RN to two students.
• $75 for one LPN to two students.
• $480 for a transport RN, up to eight hours a day.
• $440 for a transport LPN, up to eight hours a day.
It also authorized Matson to enter into an agreement between Petroleum Traders and ARIN IU 28 for assigned drivers and monitors, and to enter into agreements to provide Pre-K Counts services for eligible students in the Indiana Area district (at a cost not to exceed $330,050), as well as Leechburg Area ($160,157) and Purchase Line ($160,157).
Matson also was authorized to enter into an agreement with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for school psychologist services at a projected cost of $64,500, and for a teacher of students who are deaf and hard of hearing, at a projected cost of $49,244.
She also was authorized to enter into a Master Services Agreement with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 to provide distance learning services and digital content development services to our member districts in 2021-22. Matson also was authorized to enter into the consortium agreement with Get More Math to offer discount pricing on this subscription service to member districts, at a cost of $27,663.75 for the 2021-22 academic year.
The board renewed an agreement with Catapult Learning LLC to provide educational services under Act 89 to participating nonpublic schools, at a cost of $228,514 for the 2021-22 academic year. The board also authorized budget transfers from the 2020-21 operating budgets, and a tentative 2021-22 Interest Earnings Proration. Matson also was approved to sign Pennsylvania Department of Education contracts using electronic signatures, and to attend the Association of Educational Service Agencies 36th annual conference.
The board also approved updates to the ARIN IU 28 Health and Safety Plan, as well as a revised 2021-22 meeting schedule. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., either in-person at the Central Office in White Township or conducted virtually by Zoom.