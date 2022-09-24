The ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors tackled a detailed agenda Tuesday night, including personnel items and a variety of business items, some involving Indiana County school districts.
Daniel Allshouse was employed as a licensed professional counselor at a salary of $52,410 for 189 days, while two others were taken on as full-time instructional paraprofessionals, Mary Elizabeth Stracka, at an hourly rate of $13.10, and Corin Taylor, at an hourly rate of $11.50.
Nellie Henry was hired as a full-time long-term substitute occupational therapist, at a salary of $58,065 and Courtney Kundla was hired as a full-time permanent substitute at a salary of $28,000.
Resignations were accepted from Emily Dinko, Megan Lutman and Amee Walko, full-time paraprofessionals; LeAnn Dishong, full-time family educator; and Jenna Burd, full-time permanent substitute.
Two volunteers were taken on, Michal Jones-Stewart as a tutor in the ARIN Adult Education programs, under the supervision of Andrea Sheesley, director of Early Childhood, School and Community Services; and Isabella Edmon as a classroom assistant at the Indiana County Jail, under the supervision of Victoria Tantlinger, instructor in Adult Education Programs.
Also, the ARIN board approved Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Jordan Penrose as a student teacher under ARIN cooperating teacher Eric Misko at Homer-Center High School.
It granted Gwen Lander tenured status as a speech language clinician.
It approved an agreement with Jan Foister for training and consultation services for IU 28 Autism Support Classrooms for the 2022-23 school year, covering 40 days of service at $300 per day.
It approved Clifford Geary’s application for retirement benefits.
And it authorized staff travel requests to attend the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children & Youth 2022 Conference, at an estimated cost of $4,600.
In other business matters, Executive Director Dr. Brigette Matson was authorized to enter into an agreement with Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 to provide a teacher of students who are deaf and hard of hearing for 38 days in the 2022-23 school year, at a projected cost of $25,865.
Transportation contracts were approved, with Barker Services Inc., Shriver Contract Services Inc. and Valley Lines Inc., for the completion of the 2021-22 school year, and with Barker Services Inc. for 2022-23.
The ARIN board approved agreements for the 2022-23 school year:
• With Marion Center Area School District to provide occupational and physical therapy services to eligible students, at $58 per hour.
• With River Valley School District to provide Pre-K Counts services for eligible children, at a cost not to exceed $184,000.
• With United School District to provide a licensed professional counselor, at a cost not to exceed $91,884.
Updated travel and other employee reimbursement guidelines were approved, and the IU 28 board authorized the board secretary to vote for the following for Pennsylvania School Boards Association positions: President-Elect Michael Gossert; Vice President Allison Mathis; and PSBA Insurance Trust Trustees, Kathy Swope and Roberta Marcus.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the ARIN central office in White Township.