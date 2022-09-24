ARIN IU 28 logo

The ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors tackled a detailed agenda Tuesday night, including personnel items and a variety of business items, some involving Indiana County school districts.

Daniel Allshouse was employed as a licensed professional counselor at a salary of $52,410 for 189 days, while two others were taken on as full-time instructional paraprofessionals, Mary Elizabeth Stracka, at an hourly rate of $13.10, and Corin Taylor, at an hourly rate of $11.50.