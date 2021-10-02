At its meeting Wednesday, the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Board of Directors accepted $372,962 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to support specific needs of homeless children and youth incurred in the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.
The money comes through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund for Homeless Children and Youth.
In personnel actions, the board approved:
• Full-time employment for Christine Van Horn, paraprofessional, at an hourly rate of $11.50; Megan Labutka, licensed professional counselor, at an annual salary of $42,000; and Alexa Emmonds, special education teacher, at a salary of $48,599.20 per year.
• Changes in employment for Mollie Little from part-time (80 percent) to full-time paraprofessional; Sophia Shadid from part-time to full-time occupational therapist; Valerie Beckwith from full-time accounting technician II to part-time (50 percent) accounting technician II; Valerie Beckwith from part-time (50 percent) accounting technician II to part-time (50 percent) accounting technician II and part-time (50 percent) accounting assistant.
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brooke DesLauriers as a pre-student teacher for Fall 2021, working with Cooperating Teacher Eric Misko.
• Resignations from Anna Riexinger, adult education instructor; Hamdi Echkaou, instructional paraprofessional; and Danielle Madill, special education teacher.
• Helen Faith’s application for retirement benefits.
The board also recognized Regina Madey, ARIN IU28 secretary specialist, for overall efforts.
The board authorized Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson to enter into parent transportation agreements for the transportation of children for the 2021-2022 school year and into an agreement to provide financial support services for PAIUnet.
It also retroactively authorized Matson to renew the previously executed building lease agreement with Oz Complex LLC for the ARIN Early Intervention Program, and it authorized ARIN IU28 Director of Finance Clifford A. Geary to renew and extend an agreement with UGI Energy Services LLC to provide natural gas service to the IU headquarters in White Township.
The board also adopted revised policies on Virtual Meeting/Virtual Attendance and the Use of Livestream Video, as well as updates to the ARIN IU28 Health and Safety Plan.
Also, the ARIN directors authorized the IU28 board’s secretary to cast the vote on the unit’s behalf for these nominees for office in the Pennsylvania School Boards Association: David Schaap as president-elect; Allison Mathis as vice president; and Richard Frerichs, William LaCoff and Nathan Mains as trustees of the PSBA Insurance Trust.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. If the situation permits, the board will meet in person at the Central Office.
If not, the meeting will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.