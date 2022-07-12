HOMESTEAD — Educators in Armstrong and Indiana counties will soon receive innovative STEM learning tools, thanks to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit’s (AIU) Math & Science Collaborative.
Last month, the AIU was awarded a $497,344 PAsmart Advancing Grant to support Storytime STEM-packs: STEM + Computer Science. Storytime STEM-packs support young children in STEM and computer science, making it easy for educators from all backgrounds to engage children in standards-aligned integrated STEM+C materials.
The latest grant will focus on high-needs schools and libraries in urban and rural communities and will serve approximately 300 educators and 6,000 children in 2023, including those in Armstrong and Indiana counties. This award builds on the successful implementation of Storytime STEM-packs in Pennsylvania and Iowa through prior grant funding.
The latest grant will engage educators from more than half of Pennsylvania’s counties. Intermediate units, including ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, will recruit PreK-2 educators and librarians from communities who have been underserved and underrepresented in STEM+C instruction.
As a result of this new funding, educators will receive one comprehensive kit that includes one Storytime STEM+C Adventure, one science/engineering Storytime STEM-pack and one mathematics Storytime STEM-pack.
Additionally, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 and other partner intermediate units will receive two kits for inclusion in their lending library, which allows any educator in their footprint to use the materials in their classrooms.