At its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday in White Township, the board of the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 tentatively adopted a $3,323,887 general operating budget for fiscal 2022-23.
The board also authorized advertising of the proposed budget and its submission to member districts in Armstrong and Indiana counties for approval.
As proposed, the 2022-23 budget is more than $100,000 under the $3,427,394 budget given final approval last April for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The board also approved revisions to the intermediate unit’s policy on mandated child abuse reporting and updates to the ARIN IU 28 Health and Safety Plan.
Otherwise, Tuesday’s meeting dealt heavily with personnel matters, including that of unit Business Manager Jason Palazzi, effective no later than Feb. 18.
Palazzi’s employment contract as full-time business manager was approved last June, with an annual salary of $77,000. Previously, he had been an accounts payable specialist in Highlands School District, a teacher in the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District, an accountant for Measurement Instruments in Blairsville, and a teacher and accountant in the Propel Charter Schools near Pittsburgh.
Three other resignations were accepted “with appreciation for their service to this Intermediate Unit” from instructional paraprofessional Tammy Bachik, part-time adult education instructor Kaela Cardarella and full-time adult education instructor Ametrine Rei.
Also, an unpaid family medical leave was approved for physical therapist Angela Hegedus.
Conditional approval was given to employing:
• Certified occupational therapy assistants Tara Slovinsky (at an annual salary of $41,212) and Tara Zeigler ($35,030).
• Behavior support paraprofessionals Michelle Good and Jenna Burd, each at hourly rates of $17.09.
• Accountant Emma Simmons, at an annual salary of $40,000.
• Instructional professional Lynette Clawson, at an hourly rate of $11.50.
Sarah Schroth was shifted from family educator/foster care coordinator to regional coordinator for homeless at an annual salary of $45,000; Irene Walker was shifted from behavior support paraprofessional to homeless specialist/regional foster care coordinator at an annual salary will be $35,000; and Crystal Hoffman was shifted from accountant to assistant director of finance at an annual salary of $60,000.
The board also authorized the volunteer tutor services of Rajwan Alshareefy by the ARIN Adult Education programs.
In other action, the board:
• Approved pay rates of $90 per day for paraprofessionals and $125 per day for teachers and clinicians working in the first 20 days of substitute roles.
• Authorized the use of Indiana University of Pennsylvania students Tarrina Christy and Marura Corrozza as student teachers for the spring 2022 semester, with Christy working with ARIN cooperating teacher Stacy Harsh and Corrozza working with cooperating teacher Eric Misko.
• Granted “tenured status” to English as a Second Language teacher Angela Booher.
• Accepted a $5,000 Emerald Foundation eSport PASmart grant for the academic year 2021-22.
• Extended through June 30 an agreement with ESS Northeast LLC to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.
• Agreed to have ARIN IU 28 provide a teacher to Derry Area School District for students who are blind and visually impaired who are eligible to enroll through New Story, at $92 per hour, through June 30.
• Approved an agreement with Evergreen After School Club where the intermediate unit will provide Evergreen with payroll services through Dec. 31.
• Authorized ARIN IU 28 Executive Director Dr. Brigette D. Matson to enter into a Parent Transportation Agreement with Carol Hartman and to enter into Transportation Agreements with Eugene Everhart, Ronald Altman and Marcus Carl, all for the 2021-22 school year at approved daily miles and per diem rates.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 15. If the pandemic situation permits, the meeting will be in person at the Central Office in White Township. If not, the meeting will originate from the Central Office and be conducted virtually by Zoom.