Armstrong Township voters appear to have approved a referendum that would allow liquor licenses in the township sitting between Shelocta and suburban Indiana.
Or, perhaps more accurately, one liquor license to someone.
Answering questions about the issue in Saltsburg where borough council will vote next month on a transfer of a license from Center Township, Shawn Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, said there is a quota of one license for every 3,000 residents in a municipality.
According to the United States Bureau of the Census, Armstrong Township had 2,761 residents in 2020.
According to unofficial returns from Indiana County Voting and Elections, 520 have voted yes, 238 no.
With 32 percent of all registered voters casting ballots in the township’s Precinct Number 1, the vote on Election Day itself was 99 yes, 60 no, but with absentees and mail-in votes it was 131 yes and 76 no.
With a similar percentage of all registered voters casting ballots in Precinct Number 2, where the total number of registered voters is nearly three times that in Precinct Number 1, the vote on Election Day itself was 317 yes, 122 no, but with the absentees and mail-ins the total was 389 yes, 162 no.
Armstrong was the only municipality in the county where nonpartisan voters had a choice. The number registered as something other than a Democrat or Republican is 237, while 465 are Democrats and 1,185 are Republicans.
In Precinct Number 1, there are 64 registered as nonpartisan, 134 as Democrats and 303 as Republicans.
In Precinct Number 2, there are 173 registered as nonpartisan, 331 as Democrats and 882 as Republicans.
In other matters on Primary Election Day in Indiana County:
Party committee contests
Also according to unofficial returns from Indiana County Voting and Elections:
• Ronald J. Fairman has edged Indiana County Democratic Committee Chair Ann Rea for a seat on the Democratic State Committee, with Fairman getting 3,086 votes (1,685 on Election Day, 1,401 in absentee and mail-in ballots), Rea 2,720 (1,595 on Election Day, 1,125 in absentee and mail-in ballots).
• Patricia Streams-Warman was unopposed for the female seat on the Republican State Committee from Indiana County.
• Two men battled for the male seat on the state GOP committee.
James Zerloss had a 4,313 to 3,740 Election Day edge over Jesse D. Daniel, and received a slight edge in absentee and mail-in ballots, 443 to 436, to win a total of 4,756 votes to 4,176 for Daniel.
Some were unopposed
Those running for state and federal legislative seats were unopposed in their respective primaries Tuesday.
That includes incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Struzzi and Democratic challenger Brian Doyle in the 62nd Legislative District in central and southern Indiana County; and incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Smith who was the only candidate on either party ballot for the 66th Legislative District including northern Indiana County.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Guy Reschenthaler and Glenn Thompson also were unopposed in their respective contests.
Reschenthaler is in a remapped 14th Congressional District now including most of Indiana County.
Thompson is in a remapped 15th Congressional District covering the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg, all of the townships of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning, and portions on the northern end of South Mahoning Township.
The rest of South Mahoning was remapped into the 14th District.