The Indiana County Commissioners will hold three Open Forums with the public this month, to discuss how to distribute $16,330,195 the county is getting in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
All three events will be conducted as hybrid forums, running from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with options to attend in person or virtually via a Zoom site to be posted on the evening of each event:
• April 14: S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township (Indiana, PA 15701)
• April 18: Armagh/East Wheatfield Fire Hall & Community Center, 12095 Route 56 East, Armagh, PA 15920
• April 27: Marion Center Community Center, Route 403 North, across from Marion Center Area High School, in Marion Center, PA 15759.
Also, the county announced that the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is again holding an in-person State of the County event with the commissioners on May 6 at 7:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township (across Pratt Drive from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex).
Admission is $30 per person and will include a hot breakfast buffet. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. and questions and answers are from 8 to 10 a.m.
See the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce website for more details and how to register.