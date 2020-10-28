Artful Chair fundraiser
Michelle Raymond/Gazette

The Artful Chair fundraiser made $3,500 for the Indiana County Community Action Program and $2,100 for the Indiana Arts Council. Cathy Paterson, a retired art teacher who taught in the Marion Center Area School District, started the project in the spring, and with the help of donations, purchased more than 100 wooden chairs for Indiana County residents to paint. Participants chose the subject matter for the chair, which could be realistic or abstract. Then, an online auction of the chairs started at $35 each with the highest bidder winning the furniture. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Faught, executive director of ICCAP; Paterson; and Dr. David Ferguson, Indiana Arts Council.

