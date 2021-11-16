Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to approve a proposal from York-based Buchart Horn Architects to perform a building assessment of Eisenhower Elementary School, where an April 16 fire destroyed two modular classrooms and caused smoke damage to the rest of the building.
As explained by the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee as chaired by School Director Terry Kerr, there would be a detailed report of the damage and estimates for re-use of the building at 1460 School Street in Indiana that would be offered in turn to district insurer CM Regent of Mechanicsburg.
The fire forced the district to relocate Eisenhower’s classes in the Indiana Junior High School Building and came as the district is discussing grade reconfiguration among the various buildings in Indiana and White Township, an effort also likely affected by declining enrollment and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also voted Monday night to authorize CJL Engineering to proceed with developing a contract for replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the administration building and the old East Pike office area with rooftop units and VAV or variable air volume boxes. Actual contracts will be brought back to the board for approval.
A large part of the agenda for this month’s school board meeting included personnel matters.
Long-term substitute assignments include Dr. Stephan Schaffran teaching German at the secondary schools; Dr. Sybil Peoples teaching elementary classes; Christina Brooks teaching English language arts at the junior high school; and Jacqueline Cupp teaching family and consumer science at the junior high school.
Cupp will receive a per diem pay of $267.28, while the others will receive per diem rates of $250.41.
The board also approved offering all substitutes employed through Kelly Services an incentive of $50 if the substitute works five to nine days per month, and approved a service agreement between the district and DotCom Therapy of Madison, Wis., for speech services.
Hired for extra duty/extra pay assignments were non-employees Allison Brownlee and Donald Griffith as assistant swimming coaches at $3,900, and employee Genna Chakot as junior high student government advisor at $1,382.
Support staff employment includes Robert McDowell as a food service truck driver and custodian at $13 per hour, and at $12 per hour Gary Shearer as a custodian and Jenny Ngai as a paraeducator.
Resignation letters were accepted with regret from East Pike elementary teacher Ambur Schaefer, retiring administrative assistant Wendi Rice, custodian Dakota Harper and paraeducator Yvonne Branan. A leave of absence also was approved for an unnamed Eisenhower teacher.
Monday’s meeting was the swan song for two parting school directors. Awarded certificates for their service were Barbara Barker and Ute Lowery.
They will be replaced beginning with a reorganization meeting on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. by Jim Shaffer and Sue Rieg. Rieg was in attendance at the voting meeting; Shaffer only could attend the committee meeting Monday.
Their first voting meeting will be Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., the only scheduled school board voting session next month.