It’s been a snowy winter, and we’re not done yet.
AccuWeather is predicting 2-4 inches for Indiana and vicinity from now through late tonight, followed by up to 2 more inches over the next two days.
At the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, there have been 41.8 inches reported since Oct. 1, 2020. With this week’s added snowfall, the area may well eclipse the average amount for the entire season: 44.8 inches.
For the same period a year ago, there were 23.6 inches, said Carl Erickson, who grew up between Indiana and Homer City and now works as a meteorologist for AccuWeather in State College.
The normal amount of snow as measured at the White Township airport for the past four and a half months is 33.5 inches.
By comparison, at the Moon Township, Allegheny County, headquarters of the National Weather Service for the Pittsburgh region, 52.3 inches have fallen.
Rich Redmond, an NWS meteorologist, said the normal to date is 28.1 inches — and a year ago, only 19.3 inches had fallen for the period from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 16, 2020.
Redmond said there are three main reasons for the change over the past 12 months: a stronger La Niña over the Pacific, a weaker polar vortex and a pattern over the Arctic that pushed that vortex further south than usual.
According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, La Niña, like El Niño, is a weather pattern that can occur in the Pacific Ocean every few years.
“(It) typically sets up a pattern over the winter months where we have more snow,” Redmond said.
In a normal year, according to NOAA, “winds along the equator push warm water westward. Warm water at the surface of the ocean blows from South America to Indonesia.
As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises up to the surface.
This cold water ends up on the coast of South America.”
Then there’s the polar vortex, a source of cold air that sometimes just stays close to the Arctic Circle.
Redmond said it was a weak one this year, pushed southward by a blocking pattern.
All that aside, he said, it doesn’t take much — perhaps one or two degrees — to turn snow into rain or vice versa, and that happened in December, when there was more rain than snow in the Pittsburgh region.
The NWS meteorologist said it was just cold enough for three snowstorms that month.