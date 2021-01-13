Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Friday that the federal order as issued by the Centers for Disease Control bringing a temporary halt to residential evictions for nonpayment of rent has been extended to Jan. 31.
Brady said that order was extended on Dec. 27 when President Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which included the “Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.”
It provides that a landlord cannot evict any covered person from a residential property for nonpayment of rent between Sept. 4 of last year and Jan. 31.
“While many landlords are working with struggling tenants who are unable to pay rent, others are evicting their tenants for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium period in violation of the CDC order,” Brady said. “These types of violations of federal law will not be tolerated.”
In some circumstances, Brady said, a landlord violating the CDC’s order may be subject to a $500,000 fine and up to one year in prison. Additional guidance regarding the CDC Order can be found on the www.cdc.gov website.
Brady urged anyone with knowledge of a landlord violating the CDC order to contact his office at (412) 644-3500 or emailing us apaw.covid19@usdoj.gov.