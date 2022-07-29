U.S. Route 422 in Cambria, Indiana and Armstrong counties, as well as state Route 28 from Kittanning down the Allegheny River to Pittsburgh, are being utilized as part of the reconstruction of a Pittsburgh bridge.

Concrete beams are being transported daily from Roaring Spring, Blair County, through west-central Pennsylvania to Forbes and South Dallas avenues in the Allegheny County seat, where they will become part of a new Fern Hollow Bridge.

