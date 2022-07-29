U.S. Route 422 in Cambria, Indiana and Armstrong counties, as well as state Route 28 from Kittanning down the Allegheny River to Pittsburgh, are being utilized as part of the reconstruction of a Pittsburgh bridge.
Concrete beams are being transported daily from Roaring Spring, Blair County, through west-central Pennsylvania to Forbes and South Dallas avenues in the Allegheny County seat, where they will become part of a new Fern Hollow Bridge.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said two beams will be sent out each day until 21 beams have been sent from precast producer PennStress in Roaring Spring over various state routes along a 124-mile journey.
The beams have been leaving PennStress each weekday around 7 a.m. beginning Monday, and the shipments will continue through Aug. 5.
Cars with flashing lights led each of two superload beams along Route 422 through Armstrong Township, Indiana County, shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
PennDOT officials said the prestressed concrete beams are approximately 150 feet long, 8 feet high, and 4 feet wide. Each beam weighs approximately 100 tons.
A total of 21 beams will be delivered with 14 being transported to the Squirrel Hill side of the project and the remaining beams delivered to the Regent Square side, all in Pittsburgh’s East End.
The beams will be moved down Route 28 to Interstate 579 over the Veterans Bridge, then Route 885 (the Boulevard of the Allies) and Forbes Avenue.
Additional details will be provided along with restrictions prior to deliveries that will use Interstate 376 (the Penn-Lincoln Parkway East) and South Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh.