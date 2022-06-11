Bear sightings on rise in Indiana County

Black bear sightings in Indiana County are on the rise, particularly inside Indiana Borough.
According to Jon Walker, southwest region state game warden for Indiana County, there have been “more than 50” reports of black bear sightings and nuisance complaints.
“A majority of them have been in the borough, within five or six miles,” he said. “Many of them are the same bears, hitting bird feeders and trash cans. In the spring when they come out of their naps, they look for easy food, which is bird food.”
“With bird feeders, birds tend to knock the feed onto the ground, which is easy for bears to sniff out,” he said. “Trash can have all kinds of stuff in it.”
That is likely what one bear and her two cubs were doing Monday near White’s Variety along Philadelphia Street. According to Walker, a bear cub was likely struck by a passing vehicle and left deceased in the road. The mother bear, he said, was reluctant to leave her deceased cub while the other cub roamed the area.
“(It was) just a momma looking for her kid,” he said. “She was distraught; you could see it. She did not want to leave that (deceased) cub.”
The mother bear would repeatedly search for her living cub and return to her deceased one. The bear and her cub eventually left the area of their own will, Walker said.
Walker said the best thing to do, to prevent bear incursions, is to bring in those bird feeders and trash cans.
But there are some folks who may not want to do that. In those cases, Walker said there are some tricks people can use to help ward off nosy bears.
“Spraying ammonia around bird feeders or on trash cans usually works,” he said. “Some people fill balloons with ammonia, so when the bear bites it they will get that ammonia taste in their mouth. It won’t hurt them, but the taste and smell is awful.”
Walker said people have also used bagged up cat litter to shoo away black bears because “cat urine contains ammonia.”
The game warden said once area trees starting blossoming with a bounty of nuts, fruits and berries, the black bears will stay in the woods. Walker added that it’s also the start of mating season for the bears, so the “males will be chasing the females.” That, in itself, may bring them out of the woods on occasion.
The high number of bear sightings could be attributed to the low harvest numbers during last year’s bear hunt. Walker said only 12 bears were harvested.
“That’s a low number,” he said. “Indiana County usually hovers around 30 (harvested bears).”
For the average bear sighting, Walker usually allows the bear to leave on its own accord. Nuisance bears, however, are relocated elsewhere.
“We will trap them, dart them — put them asleep, essentially — and tag them so we can keep track of where they go and where they’ve been,” he said. “The relocated bears may return at some point.”
Walker said he’s had reports of bear sightings all across Indiana County, from inside Indiana Borough to Blairsville and Saltsburg, Homer City, Apollo and elsewhere.
“The biggest part of my job is educating people about wildlife,” he said. “We’re in their backyard as much as they’re in ours. It’s just understanding that (bears) are here and they won’t come after you. Let them be, watch them from a distance and they’ll move on.”
Walker said people should never approach a bear. If a person feels threatened, they are advised to “be loud and make noise.”
“They’ll stumble off. They may not run off right away,” he said. “It will probably look at you, but they’ll eventually walk away.”
Walker also said people should refrain from intentionally feeding bears.
“That’s illegal and you’ll be having a different conversation with me,” he said.