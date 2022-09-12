Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 officials are alerting motorists to upcoming traffic pattern changes along Indian Springs Road (Business U.S. 422) south of Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and the closure of Birchwood Drive (Township Route 420) at the intersection with Indian Springs Road in White Township, Indiana County.
On Tuesday, weather permitting, PennDOT said, crews will begin painting lines along Indian Springs Road, which necessitates the lane changes. Birchwood Drive will be closed at the intersection of Indian Springs Road for approximately two months to rebuild the entrance at the intersection.