Tuesday’s debate over decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana in Indiana Borough had its complexities.
Some were raised by Councilman Gerald Smith, who wanted the focus to be on decriminalization and not the legalization of the drug, which he and others called a different issue.
“We need data on decriminalization,” he said during an exchange with Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.
Manzi’s concern about the issue dates back to his Feb. 4 letter to borough council stating “it is incumbent ... to take time before enacting such an ordinance to consider all of the collateral consequences.”
Smith’s concern over what could be called one of those collateral issues led him to post a meme on Facebook Wednesday illustrating the concern he raised Tuesday night about how “local enforcement of marijuana laws impact our efforts to be a welcoming community.”
As the councilman told his colleagues, he does not believe the Indiana Borough Police Department is racist nor acts that way.
“They have gone out of their way to be an extremely welcoming community,” Smith said.
Even so, he said in a side exchange with Councilman Luke DeBuyser, the data shows a “disproportionate impact on people of color.”
Utilizing 2018 Uniform Crime Reporting figures from the FBI, Smith points to Indiana Borough’s African-American minority, six percent of a population of over 14,000, and that for Indiana County as a whole, two percent of a population of approximately 83,000.
He also points to a 20 percent Black population at Indiana University of Pennsylvania — then that 35 percent of those arrested for marijuana possession are Black.
“This is despite national data that shows relatively equal cannabis use within age groups,” Smith posted.
He went on to show 2019 figures from state police as well as IUP’s police department, again from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting, that show blacks made up 16 percent of those arrested for possession with intent to manufacture or sell drugs, 10 percent of those arrested for other drug possession counts, and 31 percent of those arrested for possession of marijuana.
For his part, Police Chief Justin Schawl said he respected all opinions, recalling a message he issued when he was hired in 2019 about Indiana as a “welcoming and vibrant community.”
As Schawl put it in his first Gazette interview in 2019, “Positive relationships with everyone matter greatly to me, and I am committed to building relationships necessary to achieving success for Indiana Borough.”
As he said more recently, in summing up the past year, Schawl’s department continued to embrace a partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Abigail Adams. Schawl said she provides IBPD an opportunity “for personal and professional growth which makes us more responsive and better suited to provide high level (service to) our diverse community.”
The chief continued, “diversity and inclusion training remains mandatory and will continue to receive priority attention throughout my tenure as chief of police.”
Schawl also told council that his experience with the borough’s governing body over the past three years has been positive.
Schawl has his own issues about decriminalization, but said he wanted to reserve those thoughts for “another public occasion.”