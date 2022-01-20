Projects in and around Indiana County are among 15 in 13 counties that will benefit from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf and area lawmakers.
PennVEST awarded a $680,000 loan to Blairsville Municipal Authority to restore its existing pump station, said state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana and both members of the PennVEST board.
“The current pump station is old and reached the end of its useful life,” Pittman said. “The restoration project will extend that lifespan.”
In all, Wolf said, $168 million was being issued for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects that build on his commitment to a lead-free Pennsylvania and help to revitalize communities across the commonwealth.
“They also play a vital role in addressing commitments we’ve made as Pennsylvanians toward our own environment,” the governor said, “by honoring our role in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay tributary region, restoring our lakes and streams and minimizing our impact on fresh waters in every region of the state.”
For Blairsville Municipal Authority, PennVEST funding will cover installation of cast-in-place concrete, steel reinforcing bars, structural steel restoration and a new bypass pump, as well as replacement of two doors and frames, and five stop places and frames.
Additionally, area lawmakers said, the existing elevator, spiral staircase, pump discharge leader pipe and raw sewage influent pipes will all be repainted.
“This will be a tremendous help for a much-needed project,” Struzzi said. “Our constituents send us to Harrisburg to be fiscal stewards of their hard-earned dollars. Investing in infrastructure is the type of responsible spending practice they expect us to make, and we’re thrilled to make this announcement for the residents and customers of the Blairsville Municipal Authority.”
The authority serves 1,788 households in Blairsville Borough and Burrell Township. The two Indiana lawmakers said the project is not expected to affect residential user rates.
PennVEST funds also were committed to drinking water projects in Blair, Luzerne and Potter counties, wastewater projects in Armstrong, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Fayette, Union, Washington and Westmoreland counties, and stormwater projects in the city of Philadelphia.
PennVEST is not supported by the state’s general fund budget, but rather through the use of federal funding and prior bond issues by the state as well as proceeds from the Marcellus Shale impact fee legislation, Act 13 of 2012.
This article was updated Jan. 20 to reflect PennVEST awarded a $680,000 low-interest loan to Blairsville Municipal Authority to restore its existing pump station. A news release cited in a the article incorrectly originally identified it as a grant.