BLAIRSVILLE — The borough’s budget and tax plan for 2021 was set Tuesday in a fast-paced session of tying up loose ends for the town council.
Blairsville residents and property owners will be billed at the same tax rates as 2020 to support the $2.07 million spending plan. Rates are set at 4.41 mills on real estate (4.26 mills for general purposes and receipts from a 0.15 mill levy reserved for Blairsville Public Library).
The budget itself represents a cut of almost $250,000 from the current year.
Council unanimously approved the budget with no changes from the draft presented in November for public review.
To support borough expenses before tax revenues come in, council agreed to borrow $190,000 at 2.02 percent interest with no fees for one year from Indiana First Bank. A second proposal from S&T Bank called for 2.31 percent interest and a $100 origination fee.
In other business:
• Council echoed the borough Planning Commission’s approval of a revision to the Grandview Pointe development plan. Phase II of the affordable-housing complex, now projected for construction in 2022, would include 30 apartments in 15 buildings instead of eight buildings.
The project has been administered by TREK Development, of Pittsburgh. The first phase, in the vicinity of the Blairsville High School football stadium, was completed in 2011; a third phase, extending across the border into Burrell Township, is envisioned for about five years from now, said Borough Manager Tim Evans.
TREK faces a Feb. 1 deadline to apply to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for tax credits to subsidize the construction.
• Councilman Ab Dettorre reported that the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company, Station 120, has noted a dip in service calls coinciding with the rise in COVID-19 pandemic cases, and that firefighter training and drills have been curtailed.
Still, the department welcomes new member applications, he said.
• Mayor Frank Harsh reported that the borough received $568.10 from fines paid at Blairsville District Court, $350 of payments for parking and accident reports and $918 in fines paid for 52 parking tickets.
• Council approved the reappointments of Patricia Evanko to the Blairsville Municipal Authority, Denise Dunmire to the Zoning Hearing Board and Code Appeals Board, Jerry Seitz to the Planning Commission and Wendy Wasko to the Shade Tree Commission and Civil Service Commission.
The board also accepted resignation notices from Recreation and Parks Board members Curt Ramsden and Glen Shepler, and directed that letters be sent to thank them for their service.