BLAIRSVILLE — Borough leaders paid tribute Tuesday to a man who arguable was the face of Blairsville, former Mayor Ken Uber.
Born and died in Indiana, Uber made his mark in Blairsville where he ran an appliance store for 40 years, served as the mayor and spent several years as chief of the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Department.
“What a remarkable life,” Councilman Ab Dettorre said. “He really was a man who asked what he could do for his community, believe me — many times over.”
Uber was an emergency medical technician, paramedic and manager for the Citizens’ Ambulance Service station in Blairsville. In retirement, he drove a Blairsville-Saltsburg school bus and, until he was 90, drove a medical transportation van for senior citizens.
Uber was 95.
“He was a good guy. He’ll be missed.”
Council reviewed an annual report submitted on behalf of the fire department by George Burkley, who has been re-elected chief for 2021. Other line officers are First Assistant Chief Terry Shepherd, Second Assistant Chief Tom Barberich and Third Assistant Chief Zach Dixon; Captains Jonathan Santoro and Adam Dowdrick; and Lieutenants Brian Pender and Justin Maskrey.
According to the report, the department answered 314 calls in 2020, including 100 incidents in Blairsville Borough where neighboring departments were called to assist, and 190 calls in which the department assisted others outside Blairsville.
Part of the imbalance, Dettorre said, is because Eastern Derry Township fire department disbanded and the Blairsville crew responds to that unserved area.
The need for fire departments to help each other depends largely on the time of day, Dettorre said. On only 24 of the calls, the department mustered the needed manpower from its own ranks. But for 290 calls, he said, the departments depended on each other to generate enough available members with the needed skills to handle the incidents.
On the flip side he said, “we are fortunate that not all those calls are for emergencies here in Blairsville.”
Some of the calls, Dettorre said, serve as good “drills” for Blairsville firefighters because they encounter situations they don’t face in town.
“And that’s just the way it’s going to have to be, until we start getting more people,” Dettorre said. “There doesn’t seem to be any urgency on the part of individuals to want to put that kind of time in.”
Dettorre said the department recently was contacted by a representative of Blairsville-Saltsburg School District to ponder the concept of the school district offering an elective course in firefighting.
“Maybe that’s the thing that’s going to spur younger people … to learn a bit more about this and perhaps serve in our community, or regardless of where they go in their lives … maybe they will get involved in any small town in the United States.”
Council acted on little official business in the first monthly meeting of the year. The members unanimously re-appointed Jennifer Nadzadi to the Blairsville Community Development Authority (BCDA) board.
Mayor Frank Harsh reported that the borough received little revenue in December due to the offer of free parking over the holiday shopping season. Police officers issued three parking tickets for the month, the borough received no money from fines paid at Blairsville District Court, and the borough collected $155 for accident reports.
Borough Manager Tim Evans reported that Uniti Tower has paid its first rent check to the borough for the new communication tower erected just outside the municipal building last summer, but that Verizon has yet to connect its cellphone system equipment. Utility workers are in town, trimming trees for Penelec and replacing some pipelines for Peoples Gas Company, he said.
Council was advised that BCDA and Indiana County Office of Planning and Development will conduct another online brainstorming session this evening to decide the look of the vacant ground at East Market and South Stewart streets, former site of the G.C. Murphy building that was demolished in the summer.
Councilman Dave Janusek, a member of the BCDA board, said some plans under consideration call for installation of lighting standards, a fountain, flat stones for games such as hopscotch or a pavilion — if it doesn’t violate the proviso that the land remains free of permanent structures for seven years. The Blairsville Murphy Lot Visioning Project goes online at 6 p.m.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will install traffic counters on borough streets now through April, according to a letter from PennDOT Highway Safety Section Chief Gavin Gray, in Pittsburgh.
The information gathered will be used to decide on potential safety improvements, Gray wrote.
“The traffic counters … are not being set for any road project or speed trap,” he told borough officials. “Please share this information within your municipality.”