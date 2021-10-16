A Blairsville housing complex is getting financing and tax credits through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency for construction of 30 housing units.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $43.6 million in PHFA Low Income Housing Tax Credits, including $865,879 for Trek Development Group’s Blairsville Family Housing 2 along Veterans Drive at Grandview Drive.
“Tax credits are the best tool we have for supporting the construction of affordable rental housing in Pennsylvania,” said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. “Our mission at PHFA is to expand affordable housing options for the state’s residents, and these developments receiving tax credits today will help us do that.”
The governor also announced more than $7.4 million in PHFA PennHOMES funding, including a $1,366,969 loan for Trek’s Blairsville Family Housing 2, administered by William J. Gatti. Area lawmakers said the loan has a 0 percent interest rate with a 40-year term, with repayment made from excess cash flow as determined annually by PHFA.
“The pandemic has shown just how important affordable housing is for people’s health and quality of life,” Wolf said. “I’m pleased that we are able to help fund the construction of these new rental units to meet the demand for more affordable housing in the commonwealth.”
In a news release issued Friday by state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, it was reported the Blairsville development will offer 15 one-story buildings, consisting of 15 one-bedroom, 13 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units for general occupancy.
The two lawmakers said four units will be handicap accessible.
“As costs for so many basic items — like food and gas — continue to skyrocket, the need for affordable housing also grows exponentially. The construction of this development will give families in our area some much-needed relief,” Pittman said.
“Programs such as this one provide great opportunities to meet the housing needs of our county residents through private and public partnerships,” Struzzi said.
In addition to the low-income and PennHOMES money, PHFA issued more than $15.9 million in National Housing Trust Funds.
In all, the funding will go toward 1,974 affordable multifamily rental units across the state.