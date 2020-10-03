This scarecrow, clearly hard at work, is one of dozens being voted on today in downtown Blairsville as part of a contest for the annual Founders Fall Festival. The winner, who was to be announced this afternoon, receives $100. The scarecrows will be left up through Halloween.
