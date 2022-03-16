BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville Borough is talking to two companies about providing bulk fuel tanks, carrying 500 gallons apiece, that could provide a supply of gasoline and diesel if a shortage were to occur.
Borough Manager Michael Baker told Blairsville Council Tuesday night that he received costs from two vendors, Export Fuel and Glassmere, out of four contacted about the idea.
Baker said there were no problems with insurance or the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection about the tanks, which could be stationed at the Blairsville Municipal Authority’s sewage treatment plant.
Police Chief Louis Sacco said Homer City Borough had such tanks when he worked there. He also said the tanks are welded into a tub to prevent spillage of the fuel.
Police-related matters covered much of the discussion at Tuesday’s monthly council meeting.
Sacco said Blairsville Borough Police Department is talking to the United States Department of Agriculture about a grant of up to $50,000 that could cover 55 percent of the cost of one or more new police vehicles.
Sacco told council that Keith Lehman, area USDA rural development specialist, said $50,000 was the most for which the borough could qualify.
The 45 percent that would remain to be covered could come from a loan drawn by the borough, or a loan from USDA, as recently was the case in Clymer where borough officials obtained a $46,000 grant and $34,800 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that went toward the purchase of two vehicles from Tri-Star Auto Group.
Sacco said he is awaiting figures from Tri-Star Auto Group that can be plugged in to a Blairsville Borough request.
Meanwhile, the BBPD is looking to make improvements in its communications and how it processes complaints and affidavits.
Sacco said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, is on board with municipal officials across Indiana County as well as the county’s Emergency Management Agency about a communications grant.
The Blairsville police chief wants funding for new radios, saying “a lot of the radios we have in this department are obsolete,” and data mobiles that could be installed in police vehicles.
Those mobiles would be linked to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s Computer Assisted Dispatch system.
That system in turn could be linked to a system provided by Informant Technologies, which would be similar to systems in use in the City of Altoona and Blair County.
Sacco also is seeking access to CrimeStar Records Management, which would help his department save time processing paperwork.
He said the cost would be $1,300. Council approved funding for it out of the borough’s general fund.
The Blairsville police chief also reported receiving from an anonymous donor four LifeVac units, valued at $80 to $90, that can suction out items stuck in a person’s airway.
He cautioned that extra time may be needed to deal with revelers during upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but said any overtime would be covered by the Indiana County DUI Task Force.
He reported that background checks have been started on two possible part-time officers, one of whom is experienced and is working elsewhere right now, the other not so experienced.
And Sacco said he hoped to have some news next month about getting a body camera for his department.
In his report, Mayor Ronald Evanko discussed House Bill 606, which according to a “Pennsylvania Radar Coalition” would promote the responsible use of radar and provide motorist protections.
Among its provisions, the coalition said, a municipality has to adopt an ordinance authorizing its use, have four or more officials signs within 500 feet of its borders on four or more highways entering the municipality indicating radar is in use, have local law enforcement officers complete a required training course, and utilize radar from a stationary point located within, or directly adjacent to, a clearly marked law enforcement vehicle readily visible to the motoring public.
The coalition includes the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association, the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association and the state lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
HB 606 was introduced by state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland County, with 27 co-sponsors including Reps. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, Carrie Lewis DelRosso, R-Springdale, Jim Rigby, R-Johnstown, and Mike Armanini, R-DuBois.
It was referred to the House Transportation Committee in February 2021 and since March 2021 has been committed to the House Appropriations Committee.
There also was a discussion of permit parking. A resident said she is concerned about neighbors who park multiple vehicles along her street, making it hard to access her parents’ home.
Baker and Sacco said Blairsville could draw upon Indiana Borough’s parking ordinance for a permit ordinance for Blairsville. Evanko said Greensburg and Latrobe also have permit parking.
In other business Tuesday, Council Vice President Albert Dettorre reported a busy month for the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, which is marking its 125th anniversary, including one rollover wreck during a recent weather-related accident.
“We need more men and women to get involved in this,” he said of the need for volunteers.
He said the volunteer firefighters are getting “great attendance” for their weekly Lenten fish fries, held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and featuring baked fish, halushki, corn, coleslaw and a dinner roll, or a fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw.
Dettorre also said 29 people are involved in river rescue activity out of the Blairsville fire department.