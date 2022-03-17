BLAIRSVILLE — Borough officials are seeking a state Local Share Account grant to eliminate Combined Sewer Output problems facing the Blairsville Municipal Authority.
After Tuesday’s borough council meeting, Manager Michael Baker said the focus is on rebuilding the pump station that is at the end of South Liberty Street in the vicinity of the Little League field.
“That would also include replacing some sewer lines as well,” Baker said.
The borough still is mulling over what to do with federal American Rescue Plan funds. Blairsville received $168,308.09 last year and will get an identical amount this year.
Baker said one purpose for the funds can be to replace money lost due to COVID-19, including perhaps the $25,000 lost by the borough’s Community Center.
The borough also is seeking to have repairs done to the roof of the center at 101 N. East Lane. Baker told council he asked three contractors for estimates, but only two provided proposals, one to do the work for $10,980, the other for $3,000.
Baker said he needed at least one more estimate — and may ask for two, given the wide difference between the earlier proposals.
More down to earth, or down to street level, is a problem with utilities tearing up a street and the paving work done after that digging is done.
Specifically, borough officials said, it was a 100-foot stretch of East Chestnut Street where Peoples Gas recently did line work, and the subcontractor brought in to repave the road put in an asphalt wedge curve that took out a foot of the width of the road.
Council President Pro Tem David Janusek wondered who would pay for the repaving.
“It’s not going to cost us a dime,” borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said. “It’s the utility company that has to do that.”
Meanwhile, council has approved advertising of what would be Ordinance 704, “Restoring of Pavement Surfaces Following Utility Work,” which will draw upon similar legislation in Indiana Borough.
In other business, Councilman Jeffrey Marshall said the borough could use a part-time code inspector, who would work with Baker, who wears the hat of “code enforcement officer” along with his roles as borough manager and secretary.
“We could talk about it for next year’s budget,” Council President John Bertolino said.
The borough also is continuing as a permanent part of its parking ordinance a policy started on a trial basis in December that would allow business owners to request reserved parking spaces outside a business for weekends.
A business owner must register at the borough building to request two metered spaces in front of a business. The business must be open on weekends, and the reservations are for weekends only.
A business owner may request two additional spaces with the permission of an adjacent property owner and must bring a letter in as proof. And the Blairsville Borough Police Department will not enforce the reserved parking.
Baker said only one business has taken advantage of that policy, Market Street Pastries.
Elsewhere, Baker said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will discuss intergovernmental relations during a March 29 meeting at the Conemaugh Dam. The borough manager said multiple municipalities had been invited.
Janusek suggested that the Corps of Engineers raise the river level by three feet, to allow for year-round recreation.
Baker said that would not happen.
“They’re afraid they may lose some farmland,” Mayor Ronald Evanko said.
In other matters this week:
• Borough officials discussed the naming of streets in the second phase of the Trek Development, involving the construction of family housing along Veterans Drive at Grandview Drive.
• The Blairsville Community Development Authority announced an Earth Day April 23 cleanup, starting at 9 a.m. at the BCDA offices.
• Baker said the borough’s Parks and Recreation Foundation will have a festival May 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. along West Market Street between Spring and Water streets, with some 15 food trucks signed up.