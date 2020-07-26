The Blairsville High School Guidance Department would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that generously awarded scholarships to the following students at graduation on May 28, 2020.
• Acacia Lodge #355 Preston Martin Scholarship: Hellen Wang
• Black Lick Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary: Paighton Pierce and Hellen Wang
• Blairsville High School Band Boosters Scholarship: Sonya Demacek, Angela Deyarmin, Kayla Moran and Elizabeth Schroth
• Blairsville Monday Music Club: Angela Deyarmin
• Blairsville Rotary Club: Lily Ringler, Elizabeth Schroth and Hellen Wang
• Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association: Mackenna Emanuel
• Blairsville VFW Post #5821 William Hullebaugh Memorial Scholarship: Lily Ringler
• Coach Mike DeRubis Scholarship: Mackenna Emauel, Lily Ringler, Ashton Stiles and Hellen Wang
• District 6 Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship: Paighton Pierce and Elijah Clevenger
• Donna Sue Bell Scholarship: Sonya Demacek
• Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488 Auxiliary: Paighton Pierce and Elizabeth Schroth
• Friends of the Blairsville Parks and Recreation Foundation Ladies’ Auxiliary: Sonya Demacek and Elizabeth Schroth
• Heritage Conference Scholarship: Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni and Lily Ringler
• Historical Society of the Blairsville Area for the Mary T. & Dominic Rich Award: Ashton Stiles
• Indiana County Counselor’s Association: Ashton Stiles
• Indiana County Hall of Fame Student Athlete Scholarship Award: Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni and Lily Ringler
• Kiwanis Scholarship: Garrett Henigin and Hellen Wang
• The Benz Foundation, Jessica Kurnocik “Bring It On” and Lintner scholarships will be announced at a later date.