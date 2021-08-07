Blairsville’s ninth annual Knotweed Festival will be making a comeback this month.
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, with a parade downtown ending at the Bandstand, where there will be a performance by the Diamond Dolls.
The festival takes place near the Bandstand, the Riverfront Trail and the Conemaugh River.
The festival and all of its events are organized by volunteers and paid for by community sponsors, with the goal being to offer a free day for the community to gather together outside and enjoy the music, food, vendors, family-friendly games and activities.
For children, there will be bounce houses, an obstacle course, a rock wall and other games operated from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the adult crowd, there will be a beer garden.
Festival goers of all ages are encouraged to check out the surrounding town by visiting the local shops and exploring the area.
Attractions include St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s quilt show, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hebron Lutheran Church will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Foodies can check out the Blairsville Farmer’s Market from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or the local fire department, which will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs from the fire station.
History buffs will not want to miss the corner of N. Spring and W. Market streets, where the Blairsville Underground Railroad History Center will be selling tickets for the History at High Noon guided tours, which will feature figures from the underground railroad and other prominent Blairsville citizens.
Musical attractions will span into the evening, with free performances from not only the Diamond Dolls, but also the Blairsville Community Band, The Boomers, 7 Mile Run, Steel City Yacht Club and The Stage Right Sensations.
Schedule of Events:
• 10 to 11 a.m., parade
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., bounce house/rock wall/games
• 11 to 11:30 a.m., Diamond Dolls
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilt show at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
• 12 to 4 p.m., Blairsville Underground Railroad History Center open house
• 12 p.m., Blairsville Community Band
• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Boomers
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Stage Right
• 3 to 6 p.m., farmer’s market
• 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. 7 Mile Run
• 7 to 9 p.m. Steel City Yacht Club