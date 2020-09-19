The Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Sept. 28 at the Indiana Eagles social hall, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (800) 733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Eagles 1468” to schedule an appointment.
