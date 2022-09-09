During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own.
However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, one in three African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.
Seasonal changes can trigger pain crises for those battling sickle cell — possibly increasing the need for lifesaving blood transfusions. As summer ends, book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Some blood drives scheduled locally include Freedom Fellowship Center, 905 McKnight Road, White Township, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As a thank-you, all who come to give at blood drives through Sept. 18 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Other blood drives later this month and in early October include:
• Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 5540 Route 259, Brush Valley Township, Sept. 20 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
• Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Event, 599 Pratt Drive, White Township, noon to 6 p.m.
Sickle cell disease distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent-shaped, which can cause severe pain. When cells harden, they can get caught in blood vessels, potentially leading to stroke and organ failure. Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen, minimizing crises patients with sickle cell may face.