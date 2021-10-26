Indiana Area School District’s board of directors voted Monday night to approve a transfer of $1.75 million from the district’s $1.9 million General Fund surplus to its Capital Reserve Fund, effective June 30 of this year.
“That more than gives us the cushion we need,” board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said, as the district continues with such activity as replacement of the East Pike school roof.
At the recommendation of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee, the board approved the proposal from C. E. Davis of Ford City to replace the roof for $718,472 and, separately, to replace the roof of the adjacent administration office for $57,631.
“We have a plan to pay for it,” said that committee’s chair Terry Kerr, whose motion was seconded by school Director Ute Lowery. Kerr seconded Cuccaro’s motion to transfer the $1.75 million.
Also out of Cuccaro’s committee was a motion authorizing an incentive for all substitute teachers employed through Kelly Services an incentive of up to $150 if the substitute works 10 days in a month.
It’s a bid to help out with a current shortage of substitutes.
District Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district “certainly has a large list of substitutes,” but they’re not coming in consistently.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Indiana Area Education Association regarding dual enrollment.
Board Academic/Extracurricular Committee chair Tom Harley moved and committee member Lowery seconded the motion to pass that memorandum, which states among other things that there would be no staff reductions from dual enrollment programs.
“It is going to be a giant step in the right direction for our students,” district Director of Education Robert Heinrich said.
As Superintendent Michael Vuckovich detailed in an op-ed in Monday’s Indiana Gazette, “recently, the board took action to improve and expand our programming and partnerships” with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College, both of which have campuses within the boundaries of the district.
Vuckovich also detailed the relationship between IASD and IUP at the university’s recent Council of Trustees meeting, in a joint presentation with IUP Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy.
“This collaboration will encourage more Indiana (Area) High School students to take advantage of coursework at IUP by creating targeted academic focus areas that meet both the students’ interests and the employment needs of this region,” IUP Enrollment Management Committee Chair Joyce Fairman said in summing up that presentation on Sept. 9.
Also Monday, the board authorized the district administration to work with S&T Bank to close the Junior High Impressed account and transfer any remaining balance to the junior high building budget.
The board anticipates a Nov. 15 discussion of one of the grade reconfiguration plans, which would group pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes in three buildings.
In all there are four plans under consideration. Another would have pre-kindergarten through third grade in two buildings and fourth and fifth grades grouped into a third.
Another discussion likely at next month’s Audit & Finance Committee meeting will be what was termed a proper discussion of funding high school lacrosse.
Candice Lockard, a teacher involved in various athletic programs, called for full funding of those programs.
She noted that it’s been 10 years since a boys’ lacrosse program was approved for the high school, seven years since a girls’ program was approved, and five years since a Title IX complaint was filed against the district with the Office of Civil Rights.
Cuccaro said lacrosse funding would be discussed when her committee meets Nov. 22.
Also Monday, Indiana Area High School student Kennedi Kunkle attended her first meeting as a representative to the school board from the high school student government association.
She gave a report on recent homecoming events and noted plans for the upcoming spring prom.