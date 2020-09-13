KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors took two actions Thursday night to fine-tune the district’s approach to the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Penns Manor Education Association for the coming year. Wendy Williams moved for its approval, Debora Tate seconded that motion, and all board members on hand voted yes.
Richard Polenik was excused from Thursday’s meeting.
The board also amended the district’s policy 815, regarding acceptable use of the internet, computers and network resources to deal with livestreaming video, such as that being used in two of three educational options being offered to students this fall.
Jill Eckenrode moved for its approval, Williams seconded that motion, and again all board members on hand — or online, as some have been connected with the district via a Zoom conference call — voting yes.
Otherwise, Thursday’s agenda was relatively light.
A school insurance proposal from CMRegent as presented by Walbeck Insurance Agency was approved, at a total premium of $47,638.
Lisa Donatelli was hired as a detention monitor at $40 per hour.
Day-to-day substitutes were approved, including secretaries Nancy Kuzemchak and Kyleen Ressler (Ressler also was approved as a substitute instructional assistant and in the cafeteria), music teacher Aaron Keith, social studies teacher Taylor Hrabosky, instructional assistant Susan O’Connor and guest teachers Patricia Ryan and Angela Boring.
Faith Johns and Megan Schwartz were approved as fall sports volunteers.
Vernon Miller, Christina Kirsch, Travis Whitney, Laura Henry and Joseph Kennedy were approved as bus drivers for Tri-County Transportation for the 2020-21 school year.
And the board approved the retirement of Michael Guady from the custodial/maintenance staff.
Revisions were approved to the district’s job description for cafeteria workers.
And the board approved a senior class trip planned for May 23-25 to Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; and Kings Dominion, contingent upon the senior class’s ability to secure lodging, ticketing and transportation arrangements that allow for a 30-day refund policy in the event that the senior class is unable to travel.