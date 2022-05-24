By a 6-to-2 vote Monday night, Indiana Area School District’s board of directors approved a new contract with the Indiana Area Education Association.
School directors Cinda Brode and Terry Kerr voted no, after a lengthy discussion among members at Monday’s meeting.
“Even with a pay freeze,” Kerr said, the contract would be “significantly above other Indiana County school districts,” as well as such nearby districts as Freeport Area, Kiski Area, Knoch and Franklin Regional.
Kerr said the district is facing other challenges, such as a $10 million bond issue to help cover the planned overhaul of Eisenhower Elementary School.
He thought the district might have to borrow even more, to cover other building costs in the years ahead.
Voting yes were Board President Walter Schroth, Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, and directors Tamie Blank, Thomas Harley, Dr. Sue Rieg and Dr. Jim Shaffer.
“There are things I hate in this contract,” Harley said, before saying he’d support it.
Terms of the contract were not released, pending issuance of a joint release, possibly today, by district Superintendent Michael Vuckovich and the IAEA.
Still, according to Cuccaro, who also chairs the Audit & Finance Committee, “this is a pretty decent contract,” that will assure there is no interruption in classes.
“They deserve every penny they get,” Rieg said. “We could never afford to pay them enough.”
IAEA President Paul McCue thanked the board and administration “who worked diligently with us.” He said it was a sign of respect that the two sides could come together and work professionally.
Blank agreed, saying “the negotiations were done with good faith on both sides,” and “we had to meet in the middle.”
Brode recalled five years ago when the board voted 6-3 to approve a contract and Schroth and Cuccaro were among the no votes.
“That was a different world in which we lived,” Schroth said. “We need to look at stability,” for both the community and the students.
The district’s declining enrollment was raised by some directors. Despite that, Cuccaro said, “I’m not about to give up on Indiana.”
The board also voted 7-1 on a memorandum of understanding with IAEA, covering such matters as teacher retirements, with Brode saying she could not agree to that, either.
The board is down one member since the recent resignation of School Director Tamara Leeper.
Schroth said interested citizens could submit letters of interest, along with a short resume about how they would move the district forward, by the close of business on June 3.
A new director could be chosen on June 6, as the board is considering a special meeting that night, along with or perhaps in place of a scheduled next meeting on June 13.
The debate over the contract wasn’t the only extended discussion Monday night.
The board voted 7-1 to approve a motion to have Buchart Horn Architects further student installation of a Variant Refrigerant Flow or VRF system as part of the East Pike Elementary School renovation project.
Harley sought to amend the motion to also consider a geothermal system. That motion was defeated in a 4-4 tie vote, with Brode, Cuccaro and Blank joining him, while Kerr, Rieg, Shaffer and Schroth voted no.
Harley then was the lone no vote on the unamended motion.
Also in action related to Buildings, Grounds & Transportation, the board approved:
• A proposal from Sheesley Engineering for topographic survey services at an estimated cost of $19,000.
• A geothermal option for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Eisenhower.
• A proposal from Buchart Horn to survey the wetlands behind Eisenhower for the purpose of stormwater management, at a cost not to exceed $13,000.
• Further work with Solar Renewable Energy LLC on potential installation of solar arrays on district buildings and ground areas.
• Work with Hostetler Auctioneers on auctioning off excess furniture and equipment from across the district.
• A donation of excess in-field mix by offered first to the White Township Recreation Department, then to the YMCA of Indiana County if any remains.
In personnel matters Monday, a letter of resignation was accepted from paraeducator Nick Buckshaw.
Also, Theresa Veney was employed as a food service truck driver and custodian, and Leslie Wendel was hired as an administrative assistant, both at hourly rates of $13. Each will be subject to a 90-day probation period.
Tara Maruca was hired as mentor for summer school.
She also was hired for a summer learning camp teacher position. Schroth and Vuckovich noted how already close to 300 have signed up for that camp, scheduled to begin June 8, and said registration was still open.
Eileen Shock, Demita Greene, Lauren Pennewill and Chaya Matos were hired as summer learning camp support staff, and Tracy Harper as a licensed practical nurse.
Also, Sophia McCabe was hired as head varsity dance coach at a salary of $1,703.
In other action Monday, the board approved:
• An agreement to participate in the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 English as a Second Language Consortium at a cost of $4,500 per year.
• A special education plan as submitted.
• An agreement with SideArm Sports for the setup and operation of an athletic online service platform.
• Membership in the Pennsylvania School Study Council at an annual rate of $450.
• A $750 donation was accepted from the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees for the district’s library program.
• An anonymous donation of $31,065 to be used to purchase school supplies and equipment,
Also Monday, the board honored the Indiana County Warriors, a rugby team that includes Indiana Area High School players, on winning the state Division 2 title over State College at Penn State-Berks over the weekend.