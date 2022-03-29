Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made in the Indiana Area School District’s Health and Safety Plan — and there also may be changes in the district’s policy of offering free meals to students.
That policy could be coming to an end June 4, when the United States Department of Agriculture ends a food service waiver. After that, pre-pandemic food service costs will be reinstated and increased in some cases by five to ten cents to reflect inflation — unless the USDA waiver can be continued by an act of Congress.
As approved by the IASD board of directors at a special meeting Monday night, elementary lunches would go from $2.45 to $2.55, secondary lunches from $2.75 to $2.85, and adult lunches from $3.70 to $3.80.
Also, elementary and secondary breakfasts would go from $1.25 to $1.30, and adult breakfasts from $1.80 to $1.85. Reduced price lunches would remain at 40 cents, reduced price breakfasts at 30 cents, and both adult milk and a la carte milk would remain at 50 cents.
In other food service matters, the board approved the 2022-23 food service budget as presented by Chartwells K12 and authorized the administration to enter into a one-year contract with Chartwells, a division of the Charlotte, N.C.-based Compass Group.
The board also accepted a $6,119.96 donation from The Giant Company (as in Martin’s supermarket) for their 2022 Feeding School Kids Program.
Meanwhile, the board of directors has updated the district’s Health and Safety Plan to reflect recent changes in how federal and state officials are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the changes is an end to Superintendent Michael Vuckovich’s weekly update regarding active cases in the district. Families instead can visit the COVID-19 dashboard at the district’s www.iasd.cc website, which also has the updated Health and Safety Plan.
“Families should continue to report positive student cases of COVID-19 to the school,” Vuckovich said in his report to the board. “Individuals who are identified by the (Pennsylvania Department of Health) as close contacts and are asymptomatic will not be required by the district to quarantine as we will continue to implement our previously-approved mask-to-stay procedures.”
The thresholds where masking would be required also have been increased, from when 10 to 15 cases are reached at the high school and junior high school and five to eight cases are reached at the elementary schools, to “an infection rate of 2.5 percent in each school,” Vuckovich said.
That translates to 25 active cases at the senior high school and junior high school, 12 active cases at Ben Franklin and East Pike, and five active cases at Horace Mann.
Vuckovich said the district expects that all individuals will communicate with their primary care physicians to receive medical advice that is specific to their personal health conditions.
“The district will continue to supply COVID-19 information to the Pennsylvania Department of Health as required, but will no longer be able to serve as the lead investigators for contact tracing to the DOH,” the superintendent also said.
Vuckovich also thanked district residents “for your continued support, grace and patience,” and said, “we are pleased that the cases have subsided significantly over the past several months.”
Also Monday, the board approved $930,173.71 in listings of real estate taxes that have been liened.
Board Vice President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro reported on behalf of the board’s Audit & Finance Committee that those liens have dropped to 3.2 percent of total tax collections, down from 3.6 percent in 2020-21 and a far cry from 6.3 percent in 2001-02.
Broken down by municipality, the liens total $470,876.52 in White Township, $307,103.88 in Indiana Borough, $137,759.98 in Armstrong Township and $14,433.33 in Shelocta Borough.
The board approved a $358,000 award to Montgomery Brothers Plumbing & Heating of Altoona for mechanical work related to the East Pike Roof replacement. It also approved:
• With regret, the resignation of Joyce Shirley as administrative assistant, effective June 10, and the retirement of Karen Schrecengost as a paraeducator, effective on the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
• For after-school literacy and math tutoring programs, Tara Maruca and April Morealli as coordinators; Robyn Nicewonger and Elizabeth Gatskie as literacy tutors; Melissa Cessna, Tracy Buterbaugh, Rob Stewart, Brad Trout, Mark Morrow, Cybil Peoples and Shelly Wright as math tutors; and Sherri Fetterman and Randy Sell as paraprofessional support staff.
• For elementary summer school, the posting, advertising and interviewing of up to 30 teachers.
• A security guard substitute list as submitted.
In transportation matters Monday night, the board approved a $33,250 contract with Krise Transportation for an estimated 40 athletic transportation runs during the 2021-22 school year.
It also approved as bus drivers Eric Wingert Jr., Kelly Wood, James Flick, Rachel Wingert, Cammy Knarr and Timothy Krise.
The board held two executive sessions Monday. One dealt with litigation over Eisenhower Elementary School, the other with teacher negotiation matters, as the district’s contract with the Indiana Area Education Association expires on June 30.