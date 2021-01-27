The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board hired an assistant principal and authorized additional technology purchases, among other topics addressed at a virtual voting meeting Tuesday.
Directors hired Sarah Hartzell-Teacher as assistant principal for secondary students, with a start date of Feb. 15. She will start with a salary of $80,000.
Regarding technology, the board approved the following:
• A contract extension with Twisted Computing Inc. for technical consulting at a rate of $200 per hour, from Jan. 1 to June 30.
• The purchase of 50 Chromebooks at a cost not to exceed $19,377.50. This purchase will be paid with both grant and district funds.
• The purchase of 10 SMART boards, at a cost no more than $28,710, to be paid with grant funds.
The board also approved the purchase of the communication system Remind at no more than $6,875, paid by grant funding, as well as professional development consulting services of Ghost Solutions at a rate of $400 per day not to exceed six days per month, also paid by grant funding.
In addition, the board approved the purchase of CANVAS Learning Management System at a cost not to exceed $5,000, paid for with grant funds.
Also on Tuesday, the board discussed an ongoing heating project at Blairsville Elementary School through the ABM energy saving project.
In response to questions regarding ongoing heating issues, director Rick Harper explained the project is at a point where it is on hold until the summer, as the remaining work on univents needs to be done when students are not present in the classrooms.
Superintendent Philip Martell said that issues of finding the necessary outdated parts have contributed to the problem, and for the past three weeks the administration has been in discussions with teachers about the situation.
During public comment, the board heard from Kim Muldowney, who asked how many consolidation efforts Martell has carried out, and at what schools; questioned if there is a clause in the board’s bylaws regarding grounds for impeachment of a board member, and if not, if it could be added; asked how many times in the last three years that administration positions such as superintendent have been filled; and requested information regarding student discipline figures.
Jessica Clawson also spoke, suggesting instead of focusing on developing the Southern Indiana County STEAM Academy at Saltsburg, unveiled during the recent public hearing on the potential closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School, the district should use the partnerships and structure already in place rather then “reinventing the wheel,” she said.
Clawson noted that many of the courses suggested for the STEAM Academy are offered through the Indiana County Technology Center, Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus, Lenape Technical School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s dual enrollment program, which the district participates in.
She asked what benefits the district can provide that these existing programs cannot, as well as when details on the cost, timeline, staffing and more would be provided regarding the academy.
She also asked as which board members attended the public hearing.
The board did not comment on the questions, and solicitor Ryan Cribbs, of Nakles and Nakles, said it is in the board’s policy that public comment is not to be a forum for back-and-fourth conversation.
Director Beverly Caranese questioned the enforcement of the policy, saying that, in her time on the board, directors have answered questions for the public in the past.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved the updated tax collector handbook and increased the compensation of the district’s elected tax collectors for the tax year beginning in 2022. From 2022 to 2025, the compensation per tax bill mailed will be $2.70, $2.73, $2,75 and $2.78, and the compensation for per tax bill paid will be $1.30, $1.35, $1.40 and $1.45.
• Appointed Elizabeth Zedick as the district’s pandemic coordinator.
• Approved a 3 percent increase for confidential secretary Sherry Frassenei, retroactive to Oct. 22.
• Approved the resignation request due to retirement for Lorin Johnson, instructional assistant with the district for 30 years, effective the end of the school year.
• Hired the following long-term substitute teachers, at a prorated salary of $30,000, based on a 185-day school year, with agreed upon benefits: Karen Mack, Saltsburg campus, and Jocelyn Thomas, SES fifth grade. Both positions were retroactive to Jan. 11.
• Approved the following supplemental contracted positions for the 2020-2021: Elizabeth Zedick and Laura Thompson, BHS ninth grade class co-advisers, and Shawn Battistelli, Saltsburg cheerleading junior high assistant coach.
• Designated Cassidy Pytash, social worker/home and school visitor, as an additional truancy officer authorized to issue summary citations in district court for unlawful student absences of more than three days or possession of tobacco products by a student on district property.
• Transferred $3,500 from the general fund to the student activity fund for both Blairsville and Saltsburg musicals.