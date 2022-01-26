The Marion Center School Board met Monday and approved several hirings.
Ray Shaffer was hired as the administrative assistant at McCreery Elementary School at the rate of $12.75 per hour, pending replacement of his current position as a paraprofessional.
Several coaches were also hired for the 2021-22 school year. Kacey Raible was approved as a junior high track coach at a salary of $2,240, and Brad Smith was hired as a varsity track assistant at a salary of $2,750.
Others included the following for the 2022-23 school year: Adam Rising as head football coach at a salary of $6,000; Chris Peters as the head cross country coach at a salary of $4,100; and Greg Pack as head volleyball coach at a salary of $4,550.
Other items approved were:
- Permission for Jeremy Cattau to take students to the Agricultural Cooperation Establishes Success (ACES) conference in Harrisburg on Feb. 12 and 13.
- Permission for students to attend the FBLA State Leadership Competition from April 10 to 13.
- The re-appointment of Lou Palilla as the district’s representative to the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission, with Sandy Gandolfi as the alternate.
- The addition of MaryAnn Renaldi, Bonnie Spencer and Samantha Anderson to the Smith Bus driver list.
- The hire of Tia Cramer as a seven-hour custodian at the MCAESP contract rate.
- The four-year Administrative Compensation Plan (Act 93) for the Certificated Group with a salary increase each year as outlined in the Act 93 agreement.
- The addition of Kayla Holsopple to the substitute teacher list and Madeline Weaver as a guest teacher.