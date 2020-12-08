Scott Gearhart was again voted in as school board president for the Purchase Line School District at a reorganization meeting Monday night via Zoom video.
Nominated by board member Scott Beer, the board voted unanimously for Gearhart to remain in the position. Also appointed was Sandra Fyock as vice president.
The reorganization meeting also allowed the school board to vote on the work sessions and regular meetings for 2021. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. on the dates scheduled and all will be called and advertised along with board policy. Meetings will also appear on the calendar that can be found on the school’s website.
Also approved was the appointment of Raymond Kauffman and Gearhart to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee. The appointment lasts for a one-year term.
After the reorganization meeting adjourned, the board moved into a work session to discuss issues and topics that will be presented at the next board meeting.
Superintendent Shawn Ford said that one item that will be discussed is the attestation, ensuring implementation efforts that was added to the health and safety plan on Nov. 24. Stating that the school is following along with the updated order of the Pennsylvania Department of Health requiring universal face coverings effective Nov. 18.
“This was the option that we chose and the decision had to be in on Monday. That was the reason for the executive session. I just wanted to inform our community and I did that in the form of a letter and video last week where I outlined the mandates for that, but I wanted to share that this evening on the agenda,” said Ford.
“Part of the attestation form required us to change the Appendix C in the health and safety plan,” Ford said. “We had to remove the Purchase Line framework for school closure due to COVID-19 and we replaced that with the Pa. department of health recommendations for Pre-K to 12 schools following the identification of COVID in the district.”
The attestation form has just been pasted in place of the original plan from the district.
“That was the only change to the health and safety plan that needs approval,” Ford said. “I did submit that change to the state last week as part of the requirement. But we do have to have approval at next week’s meeting.”
Ford also mentioned wanting to discuss further planning and priority goals for the next school year such as moving toward the board members using Chromebooks for their meetings.
“As we venture into a modern learning environment with our teachers and students, I thought it would be a good time to bring that up and see if the school board would like to do that,” Ford said. “It’s going to be an expectation of our staff and students, so I thought what better way than to lead by example than to also have our board going in that direction.
The use of Chromebooks will help to cut back on the use of paper and help to move the district toward using more modern formats and cloud storage and technology. Another possible modern upgrade is the possibility of moving the school newsletter to an online format except for those unable to access it that way.