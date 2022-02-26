BLAIRSVILLE — By a 5-3 vote with one abstention, River Valley School District’s board of directors voted Thursday night to reject Saltsburg Charter Academy School’s application.
The board also voted 5-4 to develop an Early Childhood Academy in Saltsburg, something Board President Rick Harper called a first-time utilization of federally funded pre-kindergarten child care there.
And it approved a calendar for 2022-23 that ends the practice of half-days on Fridays where students would be in class part of the day and faculty in professional development for the other part.
Despite a 193-page application offered by Saltsburg Charter Academy School proponents on Nov. 15, the resolution rejecting that application stated that the applicant failed:
• To provide an address and description of the physical facility where the charter school will be located.
• To show that the charter school would offer a learning environment that is unique and different from that in the district’s public schools.
• To establish the capacity of the charter school to support and plan for the education of its students.
Proponents wanted to occupy the former Saltsburg Middle-High School. SCAS board member and former Blairsville planning commissioner Paul J. Schwartz argued that there were “other attractive options,” but suggested that it could be “financially advantageous for the district” to share costs.
Schwartz suggested that students could be engaged in “individual projects” and cited the support of Kiski School across the Conemaugh River in Loyalhanna Township. Saltsburg Councilwoman Michelle Jesko read a letter of support from Kiski Head of School Christopher A. Brueningsen, who said he saw “tremendous benefits” in the formation of a charter school.
The resolution also stated that “the applicant has failed to state how the charter school will provide adequate liability and other appropriate insurance.”
School Director Connie Constantino moved to approve the resolution denying the charter school application. Board Vice President Molly Stiles seconded that motion.
After an extended discussion, Constantino, Stiles, Harper and directors Anthony “Tim” Canzano and Mary Whitfield approved the motion to deny the application.
Voting no to deny were directors Nathan Baird, Beverly Kusma Caranese and Jessica Clawson.
Stiles moved and Whitfield seconded the motion to approve the application, which was also on the agenda, but the vote was the reverse of that to deny, with Baird, Caranese and Clawson voting yes, Canzano, Constantino, Harper, Stiles and Whitfield voting no, and Pantalone abstaining.
Director Melanie Pantalone, after acknowledging that her mother and husband had been asked to join the SCAS board, abstained.
Prior to the votes on SCAS, the board tackled a plan to spend up to $175,000 out of capital project funds for an Early Childhood Academy, part of the district’s plan to utilize the former Saltsburg Middle-High School.
“We plan to have it up and running in the fall of 2022,” Harper said.
The board president observed that the 5-4 vote for the academy went along municipal lines, with Saltsburg-based members Baird, Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting no, while Harper, Canzano, Constantino, Stiles and Whitfield voted yes.
The board also approved a 2022-23 calendar, with new teacher induction on Aug. 18 and 19, the first in-service days on Aug. 22-24, and the first day of classes on Aug. 25. May 31 is the last day of school for students.
The district is returning to full-day in-service and Act 80 days, with Fridays returning to full days for students.
Personnel matters approved by the board included six family medical leaves, the retirement of middle school paraprofessional Susan Herby effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year; Myrissa Annaki Beskid-Perez as a volunteer track and field coach; and the hiring of musical director Ryan Corridoni, musical music director Adam Bukosky, and junior high school track and field assistant coaches Kassidy Richards and Marilyn McFarlin.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a five-year commitment to join with Westmoreland County Workforce Development Forum at a cost not to exceed $20,000, paid by grant funding.
• Entered into an agreement to utilize Dr. D. Brad Elwood and CATS Sole Proprietor Career Education Counseling Services of Greensburg, for no more than $1,750 paid out of the district budget.
• Authorized Remington & Vernick Engineers to complete geotechnical and survey plans for a new district athletic complex, at a cost of up to $50,000 taken from the capital projects fund.
• Approved Justin Kulik’s request to conduct a research study.
• Hired Matt Day Media Productions to create commercials about the district for not more than $10,725, paid out of grant funding.
• Approved the River Valley Parent Teacher Organization for the middle school, as well as a request for that PTO to hold a dance as a fundraiser.
• Purchased Parallel Universe and Third Quest for no more than $11,530, paid out of grant funding.
The board also approved licensing renewals, out of district technology funding, through June 30, 2023:
• For GoGuardian, covered by $24,012.
• For REMIND, at an amount not to exceed $4,300.
The meeting ended with a discussion of legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week that amends the Public School Code to allow specific school districts to change their name by a two-thirds vote of the local board of school directors.
Caranese argued that there hadn’t been a state policy for such changes as that from Blairsville-Saltsburg to River Valley, so there should be a public hearing and a vote as dictated in House Bill 232, now known as Act 11 of 2022.
Harper argued, however, that River Valley’s situation was grandfathered prior to passage of the bill, saying the Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the name change.