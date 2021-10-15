KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors rejected petitions to remove John Hardesty Sr. as board president and to allow parental consent for students to wear or not wear a face covering while in district buildings.
Hardesty abstained from the vote on his status, though he pledged to abide by the board’s action, which turned out to be 6-2 in his favor. He then joined the majority choosing by 7-2 to stay in compliance with what’s been called a mask mandate by Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
Director Ronald Larch, who put the two petitions on the agenda at the request of a dozen district residents, was joined by director Richard Polenik in yes votes on both issues.
The board voted unanimously on another noteworthy issue Thursday, accepting the resignation of business manager and board secretary Joshua Muscatello, who began a new job this week as assistant dean of business operations in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s College of Health and Human Services.
“It was 15 years ago that I graduated with a bachelor’s degree and almost 10 years ago that I earned a master’s degree at (IUP),” Muscatello posted on Facebook earlier this week. “I am beyond excited to give back to the faculty, staff and students that have given so much to me and I look forward to what the future has in store!”
The board also installed Assistant Business Manager Nicole Peterson as interim business manager and board secretary, pending a search for a permanent successor.
But much of the meeting dealt with the two petitions.
“There needs to be a yes vote,” Kacy Crowley, of Heilwood, insisted about both petitions.
About Hardesty’s alleged behavior at the Sept. 9 board meeting, Crowley said his actions were seen “tens of thousands of times” on social media and was “a poor representation of leadership in our district.”
“It was viewed over and over again, and the kids were making fun of it in the hallways,” said Amanda Frampton, of Clymer.
“I think you showed remarkable constraint,” Susan Flowers told Hardesty. Furthermore, she said, “I fully support the mask mandate. I don’t think it is burdensome for the children.”
Frampton thought, however, that as a parent she should have “a choice regarding my children’s health,” saying her son cannot breathe with a mask on.
Chris Cameron, of Northern Cambria, thanked Larch “for hearing us last week and getting both (petitions) added to the agenda,” and said, “as parents, you are not allowing us to have a choice,” calling Gov. Tom Wolf a tyrant who sits in Harrisburg and does not care about the kids, or about Penns Manor.
Larch did question a change in the wording of the agenda item based on the mask mandate petition, leading to a discussion with district Solicitor Ronald Saffron.
In either case, Saffron said, a vote accepting the second petition would mean Penns Manor “would not be complying with the (state) Department of Health order,” nor the district’s own health and safety plan.
Voting no on both petitions were school directors Tammy Dalton, Jody Rainey, Wendy Williams, Debora Tate, Lisa Smiley, and Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode.
For Rainey it was his first meeting after being named at a special session last week. He also made a motion that would reschedule the board’s voting meeting next month from what normally would be Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. The board’s November committee meeting still would be held on the first Thursday of the month, Nov. 4.