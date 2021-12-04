The Homer-Center school board reorganized at a special meeting Thursday, retaining Michael Bertig as president and welcoming new members Misty Hunt and Alan Shank.
The board elected Christa Pontani Palmer as vice president, Michael Schmidt as treasurer and Joseph Iezzi Jr. as assistant treasurer.
Bertig, who was re-elected to the board in November, was sworn in, along with Hunt and Shank.
The board appointed James McLoughlin as the liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Meeting dates were set as follows: regular meeting, third Thursday of the month, Central Office Board Room, with an executive session at 7 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m.; planning meeting, first Thursday of the month, Central Office Board Room, with an executive session at 7 p.m. and the meeting at 7:30 p.m.; academic committee, fourth Monday of the month, 7 p.m., same location unless otherwise noted; and building and grounds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The policy committee meets as needed.
In other business Thursday, the board:
- Hired Daeva Simmons as a long-term elementary substitute effective
- Monday at the rate of $120 per day.
- Hired Brenda Shirley as a six-hour cafeteria worker at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.25 per hour on a 60-day probationary period with a start date to be determined upon receipt of clearances.
- Approved the following supplemental contract musicians for the high school musical: Kenton Scott, Sandy Scott, Shannon Dusack, Tom Betts, Austin Widmann, David Earnest, Abby Novak, Luke Parise and Karin Guide.
- Hired Cori Capps as a four-hour cafeteria worker at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.25
- per hour on a 60-day
- probationary period with
- a start date to be determined upon receipt of clearances.