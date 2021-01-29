BLAIRSVILLE — January days of bone-chilling wind are here, with daily dustings of snow, and maybe bumping the thermostat up a couple of degrees. Not really the time to be thinking of running the ramps on skateboards at the Blairsville skate park.
But it has become time to talk about a splash park, though. Or maybe some three-on-three, shirts vs. skins basketball games on the community courts.
The Blairsville Recreation and Parks Department recently voted to dismantle the fixtures at the controversial skate park next to the recreation center.
Circumstances surrounding the decision remained cloudy this week as recreation officials hesitated to comment on the decision.
Installed about a dozen years ago, the skate park has long drawn skateboarding enthusiasts for four-wheeled fun. But more recently it attracted unruly hellions for foul-mouthed deviltry, going by the repeated complaints lodged by neighbors at town council meetings.
Over the past roller coaster year, borough officials implemented pandemic restrictions on the skate park, then ordered it closed and padlocked to drive out the behavior that annoyed the neighbors.
Then distraught parents of skateboarding teens tearfully pleaded with borough council to give their kids another chance, pledging monitoring and controls to bring peace to the neighborhood.
The nearest they came to having the park reopened was in August when the Recreation and Parks Department board accepted the parent group’s proposal for a code of conduct for skateboarders, a sign-in log at a single entrance and security cameras to record their activity.
But the reopening agreement was the park’s undoing, as a pledged inspection and repair plan proved to be beyond the board’s financial threshold to make the ramps safe and reliable.
Doubts about the plan remain, however, and they’re seated more in the facility itself: Tucked away in an otherwise quiet residential neighborhood, the fenced-off park is still seen as a magnet for trouble.
Borough councilman David Janusek said Jan. 19 at council’s regular monthly business meeting that he’s not satisfied that behavior will adequately be governed. He reported on what he viewed as a spectator at the recreation board’s meeting a week earlier.
Contacted for comment, board member Connie Constantino said she was absent from the meeting and didn’t know what was decided.
Recreation Department Director Brock Harsh declined to talk about the fate of the skate park and referred questions to board President B.J. Shaw and Vice President Bill Lenhardt.
“They’re the ones that want to take the reins and explain it, rather than me do it,” Harsh said.
Shaw on Tuesday asked for a day to contact the other directors and to prepare a statement.
“I don’t know what I can or cannot say that is going to jeopardize anything,” Shaw said. “It’s a sensitive matter and I don’t want to cause issues.”
The board’s formal position on the future of the park didn’t extend to the possible uses that Janusek said were under discussion.
“At the monthly meeting held Jan. 13 … the Blairsville Community and Recreation board decided to move forward with keeping the skate park closed and is entertaining new ideas of what to do with the area of the skate park,” Shaw wrote. “The board made this decision after careful consideration and wishes to see something good come of the space that can be utilized by many members of the community in future years to come.”
The recreation board’s next meeting would be Feb. 10.
“My concern is that there has to be a plan moving forward. I’d like to see if that is the intention of the rec board,” Janusek said. “Knowing that the park was closed because of discipline problems. … I don’t see how putting in a different venue, whether it’s basketball courts or a splash park, I don’t know that behavior is going to change.
“Before we jump into something new, I don’t want my constituents coming back to me in six months saying we have the same problem we had before.”
Council deserves to see a plan, he said.
“That’s what needs to be addressed.”