By a 9-0 vote at a special online meeting Monday, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors made changes in the health and safety plan.
“It is our belief that the changes fall within compliance with (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/state Department of Health) recommendations and guidelines,” district Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich wrote in a letter to Indiana Area families issued after the meeting.
“To maximize in-person learning,” Vuckovich wrote, the school board “has made the decision to treat home and school exposures the same (as regards) asymptomatic staff and students.”
Effective today, the superintendent wrote, “asymptomatic staff (and) students who are exposed (at home or in school), regardless of vaccination or masking status, may remain in the classroom environment” if they “wear a mask for 10 days after their last date of exposure.”
If they choose, he said, “students and staff may take a COVID test through the district’s in-house program,” but for students, “electronic parent consent is required prior to any testing.”
The superintendent said asymptomatic individuals must “self-monitor or parent-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19; isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19, regardless of severity; and note that the last day of exposure is considered Day 0, and this timeline is irrespective of when the close contact is identified.”
As for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19, in accordance with CDC and state DOH requirements, Vuckovich said they “will be required to isolate for five days at home (with the date of initial symptoms regarded as Day Zero).”
They “can return to school on Day Six and wear a properly fitted mask on Days 6-10, provided they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving with no fever for at least 24 hours without medication,” Vuckovich said. However, “staff and students who have submitted a mask exemption or who refuse to wear a mask must quarantine at home until after Day 10.”
For much of the time, masking will be optional.
However, the superintendent wrote, “if (or) when the district reaches a ‘substantial’ rating (due to the number of active school cases) as per the COVID-19 dashboard, school populations will be required to wear masks for a minimum of five school days regardless of vaccination status.”
He said universal masking will be required until the number of cases returns to the “moderate” or “low” level as indicated on that dashboard.
If the number of cases reaches five percent in a building, according to a state Department of Health guideline, that will be regarded as being in a “high” category.
“The district will use a 10-day rolling average when identifying the five percent infection rate,” Vuckovich wrote. “Your child’s principal will communicate with you if (or) when masking is required based on the number of active cases. This (universal masking) has been a part of our Health and Safety Plan since its approval in July.”
The superintendent took note of “some confusion” regarding the COVID-19 dashboard and the five percent guideline.
“There is no requirement to close at five percent,” Vuckovich wrote. “Rather, it is a strong recommendation issued by the DOH to schools. To preserve safe in-person learning to the greatest extent possible, DOH staff works with schools to determine if a closure is necessary and, if so, the appropriate closure length, with a maximum 14-day recommendation for full incubation period. A maximum 14-day suspension of in-person learning may be recommended by DOH if a five percent threshold is reached.”
Some schools did close recently.
“We closed Horace Mann Elementary on Friday, Jan. 14, through Tuesday, Jan. 18,” Vuckovich wrote. “Additionally, we used that same weekend to close the rest of the district to help mitigate the spread by enacting a four-day closure (which coincided with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King holiday).”
The superintendent continued, “DOH and (Pennsylvania Department of Education) support the continuation of in-person learning and will limit closure recommendations when possible. Recommendations for one- to two-day closures may be provided by the DOH when schools need additional time to identify, notify and exclude close contacts.
“Longer closures may be recommended for an entire school or specific cohort (such as an entire grade) when the large numbers of cases or close contacts present logistical and safety concerns. The decision to close for any length of time remains a local decision.”
The entire letter can be found at https://www.iasd.cc/apps/news/article/1562254 on the district website.
The issue was the only one on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
The school board also held an Outreach Committee meeting online, and its schedule in the weeks ahead includes an Academic and Extra-Curricular Committee meeting Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and on Feb. 14 a Policy and Personnel Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. and a regularly-scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.
The Feb. 14 meetings are scheduled for the district’s administration building along East Pike in White Township.