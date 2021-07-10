KENWOOD — A discussion of flooring to replace a classroom carpet, personnel matters and fuel contracts were highlights of Thursday’s voting meeting of the Penns Manor Area School District board of directors.
District Solicitor Ronald Saffron reminded the public of the obligation under the state’s school code in most cases to award a quote or bid to the lowest responsible bidder.
That, Saffron said, “is without any consideration as to whether a bidder is within the school district.”
The board awarded a one-year contract for ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to Petroleum Traders Corporation, a firm based in the state of Indiana but with operations in Pennsylvania.
The variable delivered price will be, for 3,000 to 5,999 gallons, $0.0711 per gallon adjusted to the OPIS (Oil Price Information Service) average rack price posting for the Pittsburgh area; and for 6,000 gallons and up, $0.0288 per gallon adjusted to the OPIS average rack price posting for the Pittsburgh area.
It also awarded a one-year contract for unleaded gasoline, 87 octane, to American Natural Supply of Rochester Mills.
The variable delivered price will be, for 500 to 1,499 gallons, $0.1910 per gallon adjusted to the Pittsburgh area OPIS average rack price; and, for 1,500 gallons and up, $0.1380 per gallon adjusted to the Pittsburgh area OPIS average rack price.
The board rejected all other bids, including options for second- and third-year contracts, for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel.
An agreement with C & L Installers to remove old carpet in a classroom and install luxury vinyl tile at a cost of $6,737.00 prompted a disagreement with director Ronald Larch.
“We were going to look at fixing our carpet,” Larch said.
Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said it was the company’s recommendation to do otherwise, noting the age of the carpet — approximately 30 years — as well as the inability to get a matching carpet, and safety issues, including the height of the carpet.
Because of possible liability issues, Johnston said, “they did not want to put their company name to it.”
Larch was the sole no vote. Board President John Hardesty Sr., board Treasurer Debora Tate and directors Tammy Dalton, Dr. Paul Boston, Wendy Williams and Lisa Smiley voted yes.
Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode and director Richard Polenik were absent.
The board also approved a one-year access renewal with Edmentum for the use of Study Island online programs and assessments for the elementary school at a cost of $825.00, and for the high school at a cost of $4,331.25, for a total price of $5,156.25.
Then it tackled personnel matters:
Corbin Snyder is a new Elementary Teacher, at Instructional I, step 2, of the pay scale, with an annual salary of $42,861.
Olivia Henderson was granted tenure.
Justin LaMantia is the new junior varsity girls’ basketball coach, with a three-year contract paying $5,085.55 per year. LaMantia’s current post of girls’ junior high head basketball coach will be posted for applicants.
Connor Antonio will be a fitness center monitor on an as-needed basis at $7.25 per hour pending all clearances.
Pending receipt of all current clearances, cardio and impact testing, and completion of coaching education courses required by the PIAA, new volunteer coaches are Carson Rhea, Bob Packer, Brad Packer, Mark Dalton, Andrew Packer, Zach Johnston and Chad Kuzemchak in football; and JT Horwat and Megan Schwartz in cross-country.
Contracts also were approved for 2021-22 with Dr. Amanda J. Vaglia of Clymer Family Medicine to be district physician at a rate of $40 per physical; and Dr. Adam Tomayko to be the district’s dentist at a contracted fee of $1 per exam; and renewed for 2021-22 with Gittings Protective Security Inc., for armed security services during the school day and armed event security.
Johnston said applications will be taken through July 16 at 3 p.m. for a special education supervisor, who would work 205 days per year at a salary of $65,000.
The board also gave first reading to a revised threat assessment policy and final approval to revised policies dealing with Trauma Informed Approach, Weapons, Terroristic Threats, Hazing, Bullying/Cyberbullying, Dating Violence, Emergency Preparedness and Response, and School Security Personnel.
Hardesty said all the policies are listed on the district’s pennsmanor.org website.