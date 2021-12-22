The Homer-Center School District will recommend but not require students and staff to wear masks in the absence of a mandate unless a building records seven or more cases of COVID-19, the board reported Thursday.
The health and safety plan was amended to reflect the new policy. If there are more than seven cases reported, mandated masking would be required until the case count is reduced.
In other business, the board:
• Hired James Sink as a security resource officer.
• Hired Heather Birchall and Kristen Steffee as girls’ basketball assistant coaches at a supplemental salary of $2,503.03 each.
• Approved for Quiz Bowl students to attend events at West Shamokin and Armstrong high schools and the Rustic Lodge.
• Will allow the PTA to use the science lab this week for Santa’s Workshop.
• Accepted the resignation of Stacey Holzapel, cafeteria worker.
• Hired Kerri Shupe as a four-hour cafeteria worker at 90 percent of $11.25 an hour on a 60-day probationary period.
• Approved for the band to participate in PMEA District Band at IUP on Jan. 28 at a cost of $1,035 for registration, one-way transportation and one substitute for the day.
• Approved Bradley Eaglehouse and Alicia Pasternak as spare bus drivers.
• Approved participation in the Allegheny Intermediate Unit’s Joint Purchasing program for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved a swimming co-op agreement with Marion Center Area School District, with David King as volunteer coach.
• Hired Sherry Dellaposta as a long-term high school substitute for the second semester.
• Approved Interact Club to drop off Christmas cards in the community and at Indian Haven using the school van.
• Rejected all bids for student desks and chairs.
• Approved an exemption of real estate taxes for a disabled veteran.
• Moved Susanne Bernd from a six-hour, part-time cafeteria position to the open seven-hour full-time position, retroactive to Monday with no change in salary.
• Approved a required annual state bleacher inspection at the high school at a cost of $1,100. ‘
• Approved Ralph Stewart as a substitute teacher for art in grades kindergarten to 12.
• Approved a three-year agreement for planned maintenance for generators at both buildings at a cost of $2,329.86 for the high school and $1,768.71 for the elementary school for the three-year term.