The River Valley School District will fund the continuation of the Evergreen After School Program within the district at a cost of $102,000 after voting Tuesday to help keep the program running through May.
Facing a funding shortfall, Evergreen is in need of assistance, officials with the organization said recently.
“Evergreen After School Club has been funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through 21st Century Learning Center grants. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Evergreen’s funding from these grants will come to an end, leaving EASC with no viable source of funding to continue programming,” wrote Joyce Sharman, EASC board president, and David G. Janusek, EASC director of operations, in a letter to the editor published Nov. 19.
“Currently the organization is facing a funding gap of 10 months. The Pennsylvania Department of Education will open applications for funding through the 21st CLC grant program in January 2022. However, grants will not be awarded until October 2022. During this time, Evergreen After School Club will apply again for this source of funding.”
EASC provides services to about 165 students in the River Valley School District, said Phil Martell, superintendent, who noted the funding was “stopped midstream.”
During club hours, students get homework assistance, recreation opportunities, social interaction and participate in a variety of programs with a focus on character, leadership, education, careers, health, life skills and STEAM, according to the group.
A motion on the agenda to fund the program at the elementary level was expanded to include middle school students, raising the expected cost from $90,000 to $102,000.
There are 150 students in the elementary program and about 15 to 20 at the middle school, Martell said.
The board also reorganized, re-electing Rick Harper as president and Mary Whitfield as vice president and swearing in Harper and new members Melanie Pantalone, Jessica Clawson and Nathan Baird.
The board appointed Whitfield to serve as PSBA liaison, with Harper as alternate, for a one-year term Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.